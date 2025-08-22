CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF STORYTELLING WITH AI

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Explore the Future of Storytelling with AI".

Artificial Intelligence is transforming every aspect of our lives, from the social media platforms we use to the films we watch. Nowhere is this revolution more evident than in the film industry, where directors, producers, writers, animators, and visual effects artists are exploring new ways to harness AI to expand the boundaries of creativity.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California will host "Bright Future of Humanity" Global AI Visual Works Call-for-Submissions Launch Ceremony, an event presented by China Media Group and the New York Film Academy. The program will bring together producers, directors, educators, and students to examine AI's role in shaping the future of film and visual storytelling.

The event will feature special messages from diplomats, filmmakers and AI experts. As part of the program, a global call for submissions will be announced for young artists to create bold, boundary-pushing works powered by AI. The campaign asks: "What kind of world do we want to build, and how can art, powered by AI, help us build it?"

This initiative takes on special significance as we mark 80 years since the end of World War II – a time to reflect on the lessons learned from the catastrophic war, to remember the heroes who fought it and honor their memory with a call for peace.

Artists are invited to submit AI-generated videos, music, or paintings by September 1, 2025. Winning entries, selected by an international jury of filmmakers and media innovators, will be showcased at the "United as One World – Voices of Peace" concert at Lincoln Center, New York City, on September 23.

For more information and submission details, please visit aiwowow.com

