CGS International Securities Singapore Democratizes Access to Capital Markets with ViewTrade's Solutions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, a global technology solutions provider specializing in cross-border investing, has announced a collaboration with CGS International Securities Singapore Pte Ltd (CGS SG), a leading integrated financial services provider in Asia, to democratise access to U.S. equities for CGS SG's clients.

Through this partnership, ViewTrade will enable CGS SG to aggregate a wide range of investment flows—including retail flows, institutional flows, and fractional investing into a single brokerage relationship with ViewTrade, via its UP trading platform.

Saw Ping May, Group Chief Strategy Officer of CGS International (left), and Laksh Gangwani, Managing Director – Growth & Client Engagement at ViewTrade (right), formalizing the collaboration.

This collaboration allows CGS SG to provide fractional trading of US stocks with competitive pricing, enabling its clients build diversified portfolios that includes some of the world's largest companies.

"At ViewTrade, our mission is to make global markets more accessible by equipping financial institutions with a comprehensive solution comprising - technology, brokerage, and critical domain expertise," said Laksh Gangwani, Managing Director – Growth & Client Engagement, ViewTrade. "Helping CGS SG deliver fractional U.S. equity trading is an example of how our solutions can support partners in offering differentiated and innovative experiences."

ViewTrade is also exploring how it can work with CGS International to leverage its extensive presence in Asia to drive further efficiencies for ViewTrade's more than 300 clients across 30+ countries.

Saw Ping May, Group Chief Strategy Officer, CGS International, said, "We are grateful for ViewTrade's support in powering CGS International's UP trading platform. Our vision has always been to democratise access to capital markets and encourage responsible investing.

UP is built for the next generation; by breaking down barriers through fractional trading on Bursa Malaysia and U.S stocks, and delivering financial education that truly makes an impact, we are setting them up for long-term success."

For more than two decades, ViewTrade has supported financial institutions with cross-border connectivity, enabling both institutional and retail access to global markets. Bringing together CGS International's regional strength in key Southeast Asian markets and ViewTrade's global infrastructure to support efficient, technology-driven market access, UP aims to democratize Southeast Asia capital markets access, one market at a time.

