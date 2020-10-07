CGS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Introduction of Augmented Reality in an Immersive Customer Experience Solution, Teamwork AR™

"Once a device in need of repair is identified by using the camera of the device, a series of pre-defined options is presented to the user. Following a game-like question and answer approach, the user provides information to the app and performs the steps as prompted; Teamwork AR will then recognize if the problem has been resolved. This approach means that any malfunctions or procedures that need to be covered by the solution must first be translated into a series of required and alternative steps, possible workflows, and visually animated representations," said Leonardo Sampieri, industry analyst. "The combination of AR, self-guidance, outsourcing scale, and human-machine convergence allows Teamwork AR to deliver several powerful outcomes, including reduced costs and downtime, enhanced training options, lower return volumes, and accelerated technology adoption."

For example, an operator in a factory could be guided, with or without real-time human assistance, through a maintenance procedure. Teamwork AR can also be used in a training environment, where a particular device is presented virtually to the trainee. This scenario allows companies to easily and inexpensively scale to a large work group, as training occurs completely in a digital environment. Sales teams can use the solution with salespersons to complement phone calls, emails, documents, and linear video with virtual demonstrations that greatly enrich the sales experience.

Significantly, Teamwork AR™ can replace a voice call with a fully digital inquiry and troubleshooting experience. This self-paced, machine-first approach means that agents are only involved when issues cannot be resolved by pre-loaded customized content in Teamwork AR. As the number of calls routed to agents decreases, the direct associated costs (pay per minute or pay per call) decrease as well. Aligning with another trend in the CX outsourcing industry, Teamwork AR™ can be used to support business development activities to deliver new potential revenue opportunities.

"The solution has a crowd-sourced self-improvement process in place, so as users work with Teamwork AR™, innovative approaches to solving issues other users might experience are added to a bank. Various troubleshooting suggestions are available to other users, and even considered by companies when seeking to improve machine design, assembly/disassembly processes, UI, CX, or training," noted Sampieri. "The quality and reliability of the solution are backed up by adjustable bandwidth capabilities, and it is ISO 27001 compliant to ensure safe data handling."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

