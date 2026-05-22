CGN Open Day Goes Global: Five Countries, One Green Future

PARIS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 May, marking the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, China General Nuclear Power Corporation held its 2026 CGN Open Day simultaneously in France, Namibia, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil. More than 300 students and media representatives visited CGN project sites, experiencing the technology and humanity behind green energy through science education, art and dialogue.

On 21 May, China General Nuclear Power Corporation held its 2026 CGN Open Day simultaneously in France, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil and Namibia.

In France, around 100 students and teachers from Collège Paul Langevin visited Viapres Wind Farm in the Grand Est Region. Engineers from CGN Europe Energy explained wind power generation, AI-enabled equipment maintenance and biodiversity protection. "AI can provide knowledge, but it cannot replace the feeling of seeing the blades rotate and touching the equipment," said science teacher Samuel Pierson, describing the visit as a "green real-world lesson for Generation Z."

In Namibia, journalists from 11 major local media outlets visited the Husab Uranium Mine, China's largest single industrial investment project in Africa and the world's third-largest uranium mine. CGN's Swakop Uranium answered questions on community investment, ecological restoration and water security, turning "responsible mining" into an observable field practice.

In Malaysia, students from Merlimau Polytechnic visited EMPP, Southeast Asia's largest gas-fired power project built by CGN, which can meet 10% of Peninsular Malaysia's electricity demand. They toured the central control room and gas turbine training centre. Plant director Mr. Shiva shared career insights under the theme "Universities Teach You Theory, Power Plants Teach You Responsibility," while a Chinese water-marbling fan workshop added a cultural dimension.

In Laos, nearly 20 students from Muang Xay Secondary School visited CGN's newly operational 1 GW Phase I Interconnection Solar Project, the largest single-site photovoltaic project in Southeast Asia. They painted their vision of a green future on eco-friendly bags and visited the booster station to learn how sunlight is converted into electricity.

In Brazil's Piauí State, around 50 pupils visited LDB Wind Farm, CGN's first independently built and managed greenfield wind project in Brazil. After seeing the turbine arrays, children watched an ecological puppet, learning how vegetation helps retain water and regulate temperature.

Through CGN Open Day, project sites became real windows for cultural exchange. With overseas new energy installed capacity exceeding 13 GW and more than 370 billion kWh of clean electricity supplied to 18 countries and regions, CGN continues to promote green development and share its "Clean, Green, Nature" brand value worldwide.

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