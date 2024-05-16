CGI named Top 8 Best Workplaces™ in the Philippines by Great Places to Work®

MANILA, Philippines, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, ranks among the top 8 companies in the Philippines in the large company category. This marks CGI's second consecutive win in the prestigious Best Workplaces™ list, following three years of being certified Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplaces list is pooled from over a hundred certified companies in the Philippines.

The Top 8 Best Workplaces certification recognizes CGI's commitment to building a workplace founded in an ownership culture, fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment for all. This recognition is based on feedback gathered from CGI employees, whom we call CGI Partners as they are owners in our company. The feedback covers five key dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"This award is significant as it helps us strengthen CGI's foothold in the Asia Pacific region. By empowering our teams, fostering innovation, and nurturing strategic partnerships, we aim to enhance our impact for our clients and drive the sustainable growth for CGI," said Rakesh Aerath, President of CGI, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Jill de Jesus, Country Leader of the Philippines, CGI adds, "Our consistent recognition underscores our commitment to nurturing talent within CGI and supporting our partners. We prioritize gathering their feedback and creating measurable and impactful actions based on the findings. This approach helps us cultivate a culture of excellence, ultimately delivering greater value to our clients, partners, and shareholders."

