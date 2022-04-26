CFI Welcomes "Pep" Guardiola as Global Brand Ambassador

Guardiola's name has been part of the football world for more than three decades. His long list of achievements includes winning LaLiga six times as a player and three as a coach with Barcelona; the Bundesliga three times as coach of Bayern Munich; the Premier League three times with Manchester City and Champions League once as a player and twice as a coach with Barcelona. Guardiola and CFI are synonymous as he fully embodies the CFI brand and its values.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the founders and managing directors at CFI Financial Group, said: "We wanted to make sure we found the right face for the company. Mr. Guardiola was CFI's clear choice after a thorough internal and external research. The partnership with Guardiola and CFI is a strategic move that will not only spread the CFI name farther but also introduce different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy and how to access the global markets. Mr. Guardiola's appeal and global audience coupled with his personal values and image will help CFI further secure its place as a global provider of Trading Services."

"I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with CFI. CFI is a trusted & respected brand in online trading that acts with clear responsibility and professionalism towards its clients. I am glad to be associated with them and look forward to a long-term relationship," said Mr. Guardiola.

In addition to the partnership with Mr. Guardiola, CFI is also sponsoring the Nissan E.Dams Formula E team, The National Men's Basketball team in Lebanon, the Jordanian Basketball Federation and the Jordanian National Basketball team.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning global financial markets provider with over 24 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com .

About Josep "Pep" Guardiola

