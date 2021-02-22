CFI Welcomes Georges Kordahi as Official Brand Ambassador

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading services provider, has announced a new partnership with the famous Middle Eastern TV presenter and celebrity Georges Kordahi.

The Popular media figure, Georges Kordahi will be the new brand ambassador and the face of CFI in the MENA region and the Arab world. The partnership with Kordahi will help further boost CFI's image and expand its brand awareness given Mr. Georges' popularity, charisma and mass appeal across the Arab World.

Kordahi has been part of the Arab media world for over 40 years. CFI and Georges Kordahi are synonymous. With his record of achievements, confidence, courage and control, he fully embodies the CFI brand and its values.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the founders and managing directors at CFI Financial Group, said: "The partnership with Georges and CFI is an ideal move that will not only spread the CFI name farther but also introduce different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy and risk management. Mr. Georges' appeal and large audience is a strategic factor that will help CFI further secure its place as one of the leading providers of trading services across the Arab region and the entire world."

"I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with CFI. CFI is a renowned, trusted & respected brand for online trading that has helped thousands of clients access the financial markets for over 22 years with superior services and highly competitive conditions. CFI is a global company with many entities around the world and I am glad to be associated with them and look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship" said Mr. Georges Kordahi.

In addition to the partnership with Mr. Georges Kordahi, CFI is also in partnership with Oliver Rowland, one of the main drivers for the Nissan E.Dams Formula E team and an Official Sponsor of the Nissan E.Dams Formula E team.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning global financial markets provider with over 22 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com .

About Georges Kordahi

Georges Kordahi is a well-known TV presenter of Lebanese origins. Georges was the host of the Arabized version of the highly popular TV show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and hosted many other successful TV shows in the Arab world. Throughout his career that extends over 40 years, he achieved wide recognition starting from Lebanon TV to Monte Carlo Radio in Paris then MBC FM London.

He received many honors in the Arab World and was chosen as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for environmental issues by Secretary General Kofi Annan. Kordahi used his stardom to support charities in advancing their efforts for the public good in the Arab World.

