CFI Named as the Official Brokerage Partner of the Jordan Football Association

AMMAN, Jordan, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Jordan, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CFI Financial Group, a leading global trading provider, has recently announced an official partnership with the Jordan Football Association (JFA). As per the agreement, CFI Jordan will serve as the association's exclusive and official brokerage partner.

The sponsorship extends over the major leagues under the JFA, including the Men's and Women's National Football Teams, Women's Domestic Leagues, the Jordanian Pro League, the Jordan Cup, the JFA Shield, and the Super Cup.

During the Signing Ceremony featuring representatives from CFI and JFA CFI Financial Group Founder & Managing Director Hisham Mansour and CFI Jordan’s CEO, Loay Azar The President of the Jordan Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, and The Secretary General, Samar Nassar

As part of the partnership, the Jordan Cup league shall be rebranded as the Jordan Cup CFI, with the Group endeavoring to fortify its backing of the sports activities in the region.

President of the JFA, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, commented: "We are proud to welcome CFI as a strategic partner in the Jordanian football family."

CFI Financial Group Founder & Managing Director Hisham Mansour said: "We are thrilled to announce this partnership as we look forward to strengthening our presence in Jordan and supporting the most widely followed local sport in Jordan, football. As we did with our basketball sponsorship for Jordan's national team, we are stepping in as a major sponsor for this sport in Jordan in line with our vision to be a supporter and give back to local communities where we operate."

"We are proud to be an exclusive brokerage sponsor of the Jordan Football Association and are excited to see the fruits of this partnership as it progresses. This only strengthens our position as the leading provider for online trading services in Jordan CFI has long taken a leading interest in Jordan's sporting activities, and this deal is yet another example of this", CFI Jordan's CEO, Loay Azar commented.

The Secretary General of the Jordan Football Association, Samar Nassar, "We are proud of our partnership with CFI and its generous sponsorship of the federation, as it is a leading provider in the financial trading and investment sector. We consider this a new level of partnership that the federation looks forward to concluding with elite regional and international companies."

About CFI



CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience and operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 23+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the Group is renowned for its top-notch client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its clients in more than 100+ countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059384/CFI_Jordan_Signing_Ceremony.jpg

