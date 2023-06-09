CFI Launches 'Khubara Al Najah' Podcast with Mustafa Al Agha

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading multi-asset broker, CFI Financial, is entering the world of business-related podcasts with the launch of its new online series "Khubara Al Najah," which translates in English as "Success Stories."

Khubara Al Najah invites some of the most accomplished individuals from the Arab world, all sharing their personal stories of success and failure and the unique habits that brought them toward financial prosperity.

Tune in to our captivating new podcast “Masters of Success” as we embark on an inspirational journey, interesting conversations and a symphony of knowledge.

The podcast features the legendary sports journalist and media personality, Mustafa Al-Agha, along with CFI board member and an accomplished businessman, Ahmad Khatib, as its hosts. Both hosts share empowering discussions with exciting guests across this 12-episode podcast series, starting with His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency, in Episode 1 - "Principles of Investment with His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi."

"We are extremely proud to have built this podcast from scratch. We are a financial company that always aims to empower our clients, so the aim of Khubarah Al Najah is to highlight some of the biggest success stories from the Arab world and provide viewers with inspiration, motivation, and a positive mindset to succeed financially," said Ahmed Khatib.

There are 12 exciting episodes that you can watch on YouTube or listen to via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, covering the principles of investing and entrepreneurship, along with dealing with money, innovation & technology, investing in yourself, and much more.

For those looking for practical advice and inspiration to reach their financial goals, Khubara Al Najah is the podcast you cannot miss.

"One of our main goals as a company is to provide knowledge and assistance to people engaged in financial markets or those aspiring to become investors. Recognizing the intellectual inclination of our target audience, we are committed to selecting the most effective platforms to deliver our message of empowerment. That's why we chose the podcast medium to pique the interest of astute individuals. Our primary aim is to provide them with practical and actionable value, enabling them to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals," shares Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director at CFI Financial.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 23+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships, including the football legend, Pep Guardiola, as its global brand ambassador. The Group has also recently launched several exciting educational and empowering projects, including the CFI Trading App and its in-house podcast, Success Stories, with Mustafa Al Agha. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

