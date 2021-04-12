CFI Financial Group now offering Fractional Shares

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, a forward-thinking and award winning online trading provider introduces Fractional Shares, a new and innovative trading feature that would enable broader and more flexible participation in the financial markets.

The enhanced and trading-centric feature gives budget investors or in general, traders looking for more flexibility, the ability to trade a fraction of a share. In CFI's case, clients can trade as low as 10% of a stock on a broad range of over 300 CFDs on stocks with the numbers likely increasing in the near future.

CFI was recently awarded "Trading Platform of the Year" by the prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine Middle East among others.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented: "We believe that broader participation in the markets is one of the pillars of CFI's Vision and we always try to innovate in new ways to enable that. Fractional Shares caters to everyone, whether it's the budget investor looking to only trade with a set amount of money or the more sophisticated one looking to be flexible in the way they diversify their holdings and portfolios."

"The advanced technology present across CFI's trading infrastructure allows for new and improved features that would ultimately benefit clients in how they trade. As our improvements are always client-centric in nature, we believe that Fractional Shares will open the door for faster and more optimized integrations of future features which will support CFI in remaining among the most competitive and flexible providers of online trading," says Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Operating Officer.

CFI offers over 5000 CFDs on equities, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs from a single interface, a powerful trading infrastructure boosted by zero commissions, ultra-competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. In addition, CFI provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports and free webinars for all experience levels.

The company serves thousands of clients through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award winning global financial markets provider with over 22 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

