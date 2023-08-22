CFI Expands Its Presence to Palestine, Paving the Way for Advanced Online Trading in the Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In yet another stride towards enhancing online trading accessibility and opportunities, and after receiving all regulatory approvals, CFI proudly announces the launch of its latest subsidiary, CFI Palestine. This expansion marks an important chapter in CFI's journey, bringing its world-class trading services to the heart of Palestine and contributing to the growth of the region's financial landscape.

CFI Palestine, whose head office is situated in the bustling city of Ramallah, is set to revolutionize the online trading experience in the country. The subsidiary will offer access to local and international markets powered by its advanced platforms, professional services and ultra-competitive trading conditions.

CFI Palestine received its license from and will be regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Palestine, ensuring its dedication to upholding the region's strict regulatory framework and client safety measures. This comes as CFI's eleventh license, adding to its other regulations in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Mauritius, and other regions.

Following the launch, CFI's co-founder and MD, Hisham Mansour, stated the following:

"CFI's esteemed presence in the MENA region holds immense significance, and the launch of CFI Palestine marks another strategic step in our journey. The Palestinian market represents a pivotal opportunity within the region, and through CFI Palestine, we are excited to extend access to global markets for Palestinian investors and put them one step ahead with our advanced technology, professional services and highly competitive conditions."

"I extend my gratitude to the regulatory authorities and local partners who have played a vital role in facilitating our entry into this market. Our exceptional CFI Palestine team, in whom I have full confidence, carries the legacy of our 25-year reputation. Their dedication will undoubtedly position CFI Palestine as a leader in the Palestinian trading landscape, building on our rich heritage of excellence." Hisham added.

CFI's expansion into Palestine aligns with the company's strategic vision of being the brand for all things trading and investing. With a reputation for innovation, transparency, and client-centricity, CFI is poised to drive positive change in the local trading ecosystem. The launch of CFI Palestine is a testament to the company's dedication to providing traders with a secure and technologically advanced platform to navigate the financial markets.

"We are thrilled to bring CFI's expertise and commitment to excellence to the Palestinian market," stated Sami Shraim, CEO of CFI Palestine. "Our goal is to empower traders with a seamless and cutting-edge trading experience, while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and customer service."

As the company continues its journey of growth and expansion, CFI looks forward to contributing to the financial empowerment of traders in Palestine, while further solidifying its position as the go-to broker in the MENA region and beyond.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 26+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs & other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships, including the Premier League's Sheffield United, founded back in 1889 in the birthplace of modern-day football, and the football legend Pep Guardiola. The Group has also recently launched several exciting educational and empowering projects, including the CFI Trading App and its in-house podcast, Success Stories, with Mustafa Al Agha. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

