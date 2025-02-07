CFG Reports Super Bowl Wagers to Hit $6.4 Billion, Illegal Operators Set to Dominate

429 million online bets by Americans projected on Super Bowl 2025

Two-thirds (68% or 292 million) of all online bets in the USA will be placed with illegal operators

will be placed with illegal operators A projected total of $6.4 billion will be wagered online by Americans – Three-quarters (75%) ( $4.8 billion ) will go to illegal online sports betting operators, 25% ( $1.6 billion ) to legal, licensed and regulated online US sports betting operators

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) has commissioned Yield Sec, the technical intelligence platform, to provide a Super Bowl 2025 Pre-Event Online Betting Estimates Report.

Yield Sec's latest estimates reveal that total online wagers by American consumers upon Super Bowl 2025 will reach $6.4 billion, with 75% ($4.8 billion) flowing to illegal operators from a total of 429 million bets on this weekend's championship game.

According to Yield Sec's data, the legal online industry will account for just $1.6 billion (25%) of total betting volume on the Super Bowl 2025, demonstrating the continued dominance by illegal online gambling across the U.S. Illegal operators are set to siphon nearly $5 billion of taxable wagering away from the marketplace.

This year, Yield Sec's pre-event data highlights the "Taylor Swift Effect", now in its second year across Super Bowl betting. Illegal gambling operators have been pushing Taylor Swift-themed "prop bets" and novelty bets, such as 'Will Taylor Swift be showing a pregnancy bump at the Super Bowl?' to capture audience attention and interaction through social media and chat apps.

In 2024, 21% of females bet on the Super Bowl. Yield Sec estimates that female betting engagement will increase this year and reach 25% of all engagement on the event.

Derek Webb, Founder of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, comments: "As an evidence-based gambling reform advocate, I want to understand the truth about the entire online gambling market. Yield Sec has an exceptional ability to estimate the total market, including legal and illegal participation. This report shows that the illegal industry continues to grow and that legalization proponents are misrepresenting the benefits of legalization. The American economy and American consumers are paying the price."

Ismail Vali, Founder and CEO of Yield Sec comments: "Last year, Yield Sec predicted Americans would place $5.4 billion in online bets on the big game, of which just $1.4 bn would be bet legally. We were right. And, if we are right on the legal number, then we are right on the illegal number. The Yield Sec platform uses an apples and apples methodology for looking across all of the audience, all of their activity, all of the time."

Yield Sec will continue to monitor online gambling activity throughout Super Bowl 2025 and publish post-event findings for CFG in the coming weeks, providing definitive insights into the scale of illegal online gambling.

