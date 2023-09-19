Ceva Santé Animale launches the 2024 edition of its "Call for Projects" to help advance the human-animal bond

LIBOURNE, France, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of its first European edition last year, Ceva Santé Animale (Ceva), the #5 global animal health company, present in 110 countries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 "Call for Projects". This worldwide event aims to discover and support new, innovative solutions for the well-being and care of companion animals and their pet parents.

With a deep commitment and a recognized expertise to improving the lives of companion animals, Ceva knows the important role pets play in our lives and is dedicated to continuing to advance Human-Animal bond, a central piece of the company's One Health approach.

Through the "Call for Projects" program, the company seeks to harness the expertise and creativity of individuals, startups, and organizations to address key issues in animal health and develop groundbreaking solutions that will benefit companion animals worldwide.

The challenge welcomes projects that span a wide range of areas, including but not limited to:

Digital Health Solutions : leveraging technology and data to enhance the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of companion animals.

: leveraging technology and data to enhance the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of companion animals. Preventive Care : novel approaches to preventive care, such as nutrition, vaccination, and behavior management.

: novel approaches to preventive care, such as nutrition, vaccination, and behavior management. Wellness and Enrichment : innovative products or services that promote physical and mental well-being in companion animals.

: innovative products or services that promote physical and mental well-being in companion animals. Diagnostic Tools: advanced diagnostic tools, including rapid and non-invasive methods for accurate diagnosis and monitoring of animal health.

Objectives are to co-develop innovations to advance pet well-being and support the human-animal bond.

Participants are encouraged to submit their project proposals, detailing their innovative solutions, target audience, and potential impact on Agorize. Projects must be submitted in one (or more) of the categories available on the platform: Devices, Digital or Technology.

A panel of judges, comprising leading experts from Ceva, will carefully evaluate the submissions based on criteria such as innovation, feasibility, scalability, and potential for impact.

Selected projects will receive valuable support from Ceva, including mentorship, access to industry networks, and resources to accelerate the development and commercialization of their innovative solutions. Additionally, the selected projects will gain recognition and visibility within the animal health community, paving the way for future collaborations and partnerships.

We are excited to launch the 2024 'Call for Projects'" said Marc Prikazsky, Chairman and CEO at Ceva. "Companion animals play an essential role in our lives, and we are convinced that by fostering innovation, we can improve their well-being and ensure they receive the care they deserve. With the increasing humanization of pets, our furry companions have become a member of the family. "Pet parents" are increasingly looking for new solutions to provide them with the best possible care. That's why we encourage individuals and organizations from diverse backgrounds to participate and help us discover game-changing solutions for companion animal health."

For more information and to submit a project, please visit: Ceva Open Innovation Hub - Ceva

About Ceva Santé Animale

Ceva Santé Animale (Ceva) is the 5th global animal health company, led by experienced veterinarians, whose mission is to provide innovative health solutions for all animals to ensure the highest level of care and well-being. Our portfolio includes preventive medicine such as vaccines, pharmaceutical and animal welfare products for farm and companion animals, as well as equipment and services to provide the best experience for our customers.

With 6,500 employees located in 47 countries, Ceva strives daily to bring to life its vision as a OneHealth company: "Together, beyond animal health".

2022 turnover: €1.5 billion.

https://www.ceva.com/

Contact: Emilie Barrail, Head of external communication / emilie.barrail@ceva.com

