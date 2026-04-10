Ceva Animal Health appoints Sébastien Huron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

LIBOURNE, France, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva Animal Health, the world's fifth largest animal health company, majority-owned by its management team, today announces the appointment of Sébastien Huron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This move forms part of a broader governance evolution, following Marc Prikazsky's decision to appoint a Deputy CEO and move to a dual leadership structure in which he becomes Executive Chairman, overseeing long term strategic priorities, while Sébastien Huron steers the Group's operational management and chairs the Executive Committee.

Sébastien Huron – Deputy CEO Marc Prikazsky – Executive President and Sébastien Huron – Deputy CEO

Strengthening strategic and operational focus

As Executive Chairman, Marc Prikazsky will concentrate on Ceva's long-term agenda, including strengthening the trusted and longstanding relationships the company maintains with its investors, leading customer focused innovation, developing future leaders, and reinforcing Ceva's role in addressing major global challenges.

Marc Prikazsky commented: "This governance evolution reflects the scale Ceva has reached and our ambition to reinforce both strategic focus and operational excellence. I am delighted to welcome Sébastien, whose experience, global outlook and deeply human leadership will be key assets. I have full confidence in his ability to lead our teams with ambition, courage and pragmatism. Sébastien and I will work closely to ensure continuity while accelerating Ceva's next phase of development."

A global profile and proven leadership

A veterinarian trained at the National Veterinary School of Toulouse, Sébastien Huron began his career in 1994 at Mars Inc. in France, working in marketing for the pet food division. Later that year, he moved to Brazil to join Roussel-Uclaf / Hoechst Roussel Vet, where he spent six years in various leadership roles across marketing, R&D and business development for Latin America and Brazil.

In 2000, he relocated to the United States to join Intervet, first as Director of the Market Development Group for North America, then as Director of the Companion Animals Business Team.

He returned to Europe in 2006, taking responsibility for Southern Europe at Virbac before being appointed Area Director for Europe in 2008. He later joined the Group's Executive Board and became Head of Global Business Operations. From 2017 to 2024, he served as CEO of Virbac, leading the company through a period of record organic growth.

With over 30 years of experience across different continents, Sébastien has developed deep expertise in strategy, marketing, R&D, industrial operations and general management.

He is widely recognized for his collaborative leadership, multicultural vision and strong customer orientation.

Reflecting on his appointment, Sébastien Huron stated:

"I am honored to join Ceva at a moment when the company has an exceptional strategic foundation and a strong culture of innovation. I have always admired the entrepreneurial spirit and passion of Ceva's teams. My priority will be to support them with energy, experience and an entrepreneurial mindset so that, together, we can accelerate the Group's development and continue to deliver meaningful value for our customers and partners worldwide."

About Ceva Animal Health

Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) is the 5th global largest animal health company, led by experienced veterinarians, whose mission is to provide innovative health solutions for all animals to ensure the highest level of care and well-being. Our portfolio includes preventive medicine such as vaccines and animal welfare products, pharmaceutical solutions for farm and companion animals, as well as equipment and services to provide the best experience for our customers.

With more than 7,200 employees located in 47 countries, Ceva strives daily to bring to life its vision as a One Health company: "Together, beyond animal health".

2025 turnover: €1.92 billion

www.ceva.com

Contact:

Emilie Barrail

Group head of external communication

ebarrail@ceva.com

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