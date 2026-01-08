CES 2026 Highlight Debut: Daimon Robotics' DM-EXton2, the World's First Haptic Feedback Teleoperation Data Acquisition System

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) recently took place in Las Vegas. During the exhibition, Daimon Robotics unveiled the DM-EXton2—the world's first haptic feedback teleoperation data acquisition system. It directly addresses the critical bottleneck of "high-quality training data" in the leap forward of intelligent robotics, laying a solid foundation for the universalization and autonomy of robots.

As a bridge linking human and robotic intelligence, teleoperation data acquisition systems enable remote control while capturing multi-dimensional data (motion, force control, tactile sensation), providing high-quality training materials for robot autonomous learning. Amid rapid AI advancement, the bottleneck of robot evolution has shifted from computing power and algorithms to a shortage of physical-world data; haptic feedback teleoperation data acquisition is the core pathway to convert human experience into machine "physical intuition".

Building on its predecessor's strengths in low latency, high precision and heterogeneous compatibility, DM-EXton2 features optimized overall structure and ergonomics.

Notably, its snap-on quick-change design allows switching without tools between controlpads and gloves modes in seconds, compatible with grippers, dexterous hands and other end-effectors, cutting task-switching costs and deployment barriers.

Its standout haptic feedback endows robots with a sense of "touch" during teleoperation. It delivers real-time data on contact force and pressure to operators, thereby improving the success rates of delicate tasks like fragile object handling and precision plugging/unplugging, as well as the efficiency of high-quality data acquisition—even when vision is obstructed, operators can judge object properties via force feedback to achieve stable grasping and placement.

Daimon also showcased a range of vision-based tactile perception hardware at CES, drawing wide attention from global robot manufacturers, experts and media.

Incubated at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Daimon was co-founded by Prof. Michael Yu Wang, founding director of the HKUST Robotics Institute, and Dr. Duan Jianghua. It boasts world-class research and development achievements, technical expertise and proven experience scaling products to billions in annual revenue.

The company is committed to building dexterous manipulation infrastructure for embodied intelligence. Through its "3D" strategy—Device, Data, Deployment—it creates a closed loop from perception to execution, driving scalable delivery of dexterous skills via DaaS (Data as a Service) and VTLA (Vision-Tactile-Language-Action) models, empowering robots with generalizable physical-world manipulation capabilities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZMEs6oHf14

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857399/image.jpg