CES 2022: Coway's Latest Air Solutions Help European Homes Live Better

"Our mission has always been to make people's lives better and healthier, and we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and designs at CES 2022 and online," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "Creating healthy home environments is now more vital than ever before, and better air, water and sleep can be transformative. We hope our smart home products empower users to live healthier."

Coway's Powerful Air Purity Solutions Reach Europe

Coway is a Korean home health appliances company with over 30 years of experience manufacturing air purifiers, water purifiers, bidets, mattresses, and more. Coway has Asia's largest air and water specialised R&D centre, holding over 4,200 intellectual properties and patents. Selling over a million air purifiers per year in over 60 countries, Coway is a leader in the air filtration industry.

Since first entering the market in 2010, Coway has held a prevalent position in Northern Europe's air purification sector. The premium 'Airmega' line has been a hit in Scandinavian households, praised for outstanding air filtration capacity and customer-friendly functionality. Coway expanded to Europe in 2021 with product launches on Amazon.

About Airmega Air Purifiers – For All Households and Businesses

Coway brought its most loved and best-selling air purifiers to Europe, including Airmega 150(Cartridge), Airmega Jet(Mini Storm), Airmega Mighty, Airmega 300S, and Airmega Hue&Healing.

Airmega 150 is the latest most iconic Coway model for bedrooms, which received three of the world's most prestigious design awards: iF Design Award ( Germany ), Good Design Award ( Japan ) and IDEA award ( USA ). Airmega 150 has a unique "Pull-Out" pre-filter that lets consumers change the filter without removing the product's lids. This makes filter cleaning extremely convenient, which maximises the life of the main GreenHEPA™ filter.

for seven consecutive years, including 2022. Airmega Mighty was also ranked a best-seller on Amazon air purifier category in 2021. Airmega Jet with revolutionary MegaJet™ technology and Airmega 300S are flagship models with dual suction power and high room coverage. Airmega Hue&Healing is a hybrid air purifier with a natural humidifier.

Coway HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is the latest HyperCaptive™ air filtration system. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, an activated carbon Filter and Green HEPA™ filter. The HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergen, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air to banish indoor air pollution. The system has proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

Dedicated to making life healthier and more comfortable, Coway is launching new products in Europe, including Airmega 250 and water purifiers, in 2022.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe, based on the business success in Korea.

