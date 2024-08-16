Cervical Pillows Market to Reach $6.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global cervical pillows market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of neck and back pain, which is becoming more common among the global population. This growing health concern is significantly boosting the demand for cervical pillows. In addition, technological advancements in pillow materials designed specifically to address cervical disorders are further stimulating market growth. These innovations aim to provide better support and alleviate discomfort, thereby enhancing the appeal and effectiveness of cervical pillows for individuals suffering from these conditions.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cervical Pillows Market by Product Type (Standard Cervical Pillow, Water-Based Cervical Pillow, and Others) and Application (Cervical Spondylosis, Whiplash Injuries, Temporomandibular Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cervical pillows market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global cervical pillows market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as the noticeable surge in the utilization of cervical pillows. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cervical ailments among senior adults has contributed notably to the growth of the global cervical pillows market in recent years. However, factors such as reduced effectiveness, as well as a lack of acceptance and disregard for cervical pain are projected to hamper the market growth. Despite these challenges, the global market for cervical pillows is expected to experience rapid expansion in the upcoming years due the rising technological advancements.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.6 billion Market Size in 2033 $6.7 billion CAGR 4.0 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles leading to higher instances of neck and back discomfort

Rising consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare measures

Innovation in pillow design catering to specific cervical issues like stiffness and misalignment Restraint Limited awareness and education regarding the importance of cervical health Opportunities Embracing sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to meet eco-conscious consumer demands

Collaboration with sleep experts and physical therapists to create evidence-based pillow solutions

Based on product type, the water-based cervical pillow sub-segment is projected to have a dominant market share during the forecast period.

A water-based cervical pillow is one that is made up primarily of water. These pillows are designed expressly to provide neck and spine support and comfort, with the goal of relieving cervical pain and promoting healthy sleeping position. The water-based construction allows for variable firmness levels, as users can add or withdraw water to tailor the pillow to their personal comfort level.

Based on application, the temporomandibular disorders sub-segment is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period.

Cervical pillows provide additional head and neck support while promoting healthy sleeping positions. These pillows are especially designed to promote spinal alignment, reducing strain on the temporomandibular joint. Cervical pillows can also help with improper sleeping habits. For instance, a pillow with a cervical dip will help to make it easier to sleep on back. Other advantages of cervical pillows include pressure point easing, long-lasting support, and simple pillow care.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific cervical market is expanding significantly due to a variety of factors, including the region's vast population base, increasing knowledge about cervical health, and rising occurrences of cervical illnesses. As Asia-Pacific countries experience fast urbanization and lifestyle changes, there is a rising realization of the importance of spinal health and appropriate posture, resulting in an increase in demand for cervical pillows and other orthopedic items.

Key Players

Airhawk

Malouf

Alex Orthopedic

J-Pillow

CNH Pillow

Coop Home Goods

Innocor Inc.

Custom Craftworks

Hall Innovations

DJO Global

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cervical pillows market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Emma introduced the Emma Go multifunctional neck pillow, crafted using BASF's flexible foam 'CosyPURs'. It provides outstanding comfort combined with exceptional breathability and air permeability, ensuring a cozy experience.

, Emma introduced the Emma Go multifunctional neck pillow, crafted using BASF's flexible foam 'CosyPURs'. It provides outstanding comfort combined with exceptional breathability and air permeability, ensuring a cozy experience. In October 2021 , Osteo launched the Contour memory foam pillow and Button cervical pillow, bringing new soft and supportive options for excellent comfort and support.

, Osteo launched the Contour memory foam pillow and Button cervical pillow, bringing new soft and supportive options for excellent comfort and support. In August 2020 , F1F2 introduced the Matrix Pillow, a pioneering pillow that uses structural displacement to provide optimal head and neck support, reduce muscular tension, and prevent snoring.

The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

