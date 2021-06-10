Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peplink has achieved certification for T-Mobile's US 5G network. Several 5G routers are immediately available to let businesses achieve 5G speeds for any edge location. This 5G portfolio of routers includes Peplink's SpeedFusion technology, allowing customers to use 5G for wireline replacement, fiber failover, fixed wireless access and other critical use cases.

The approved 5G devices include:

Transit 5G - The Transit 5G offers a single 5G connection with LTE CAT 20 failover. With a variety of power input options and ruggedized hardware, the transit 5G is perfect for a variety of mobile and fixed location uses like in vehicles, kiosks, retail stores, restaurants, and small branch offices or remote employees.

Balance 310 5G - The B310 5G enables a variety of hybrid connectivity options for enterprise branch offices. It includes both a 5G radio and a separate 4G radio, so two connections can be used for added reliability and capacity. The B310 5G also supports a variety of wired WANs and a total of over 2Gbps of speed to provide seamless failover to the bonded hybrid 5G/4G via Peplink's SpeedFusion technology.

MBX 5G - The MBX is Peplink's Mission Critical powerhouse. The MBX uses Peplink's SpeedFusion bandwidth bonding to combine 4x 5G/LTE Cat 20 modems for the ultimate bandwidth and reliability. The MBX is a great fit for a variety of scenarios that cannot afford even seconds of downtime or slowness. Whether it is to support a critical facility with limited wireline options, or to enable advanced mobile connectivity for emergency services, broadcasters - Enterprises and Governments alike benefit from the ability to bond 4x 5G connections to always keep them connected.

"The approval from T-Mobile gives Enterprises a 5G device that won't let them down like consumer devices often do," Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said. "SpeedFusion enhances the ability of 5G in Enterprise connectivity by using T-Mobile's 5G network as the primary or backup connection"

Find out more about Peplink's 5G solutions at 5G with Peplink

About Peplink

Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink's SpeedFusion SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from varied industries to increase bandwidth and enhance Internet reliability. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and provides an award-winning Internet experience for customers. https://www.peplink.com

Enquiries:

marketing@peplink.com

SOURCE Peplink