Certes Extends Breakthrough PQC Protection Delivering Quantum-Safe Data Security Across Any App, Any Infrastructure, Anywhere

v7 extends Certes' Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM), enforcing sovereign, crypto-agile protection from server to edge across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certes, a leader in data-centric security and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), today releases v7, a powerful extension of its Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM) platform that delivers quantum-safe data protection and crypto-segmentation for any application, over any infrastructure, anywhere. This release marks a new, future-proof era of data protection, enabling PQC today for legacy applications, hybrid cloud, AI, and now, the edge; v7 keeps data protected even when infrastructure and identities are compromised.

Unlike traditional tools that demand network redesigns or application rewrites, v7 can be deployed in days, not months, with no refactoring and no infrastructure changes. Centralized, per–flow policies are automatically enforced across hybrid, multi–cloud, on–prem and edge environments, delivering quantum–safe protection at scale without adding operational complexity. v7 delivers six strategic outcomes for organizations: faster deployment, simplified operations, stronger breach resilience, regulatory compliance, future-proof cryptography and automated policy enforcement across distributed environments.

Paul German, CEO of Certes, comments: "For too long, cybersecurity has focused on protecting infrastructure and identities, yet attackers continue to bypass those controls. The reality is that organizations must now assume breaches will occur and focus on protecting the data itself. v7 gives organizations the ability to safeguard their most sensitive information wherever it resides, using quantum-safe data protection and strict communication controls that prevent attackers from moving through the environment or exploiting stolen data. Importantly, this can be achieved with zero application rewrites or refactoring, enabling organizations to apply quantum-safe protection to legacy applications that cannot easily be upgraded. It gives business leaders confidence that even in the event of a breach, their data remains secure and their operational and regulatory risk is significantly reduced."

As organizations increasingly operate across hybrid environments, the edge has become one of the most vulnerable points in the security chain. Traditional perimeter tools such as VPNs, firewalls, and endpoint detection systems primarily focus on protecting infrastructure and identity. However, attackers continue to bypass these controls, using stolen credentials to move laterally and extract sensitive data. v7 delivers universal, sovereign, quantum safe, per-flow data protection from server workloads to the edge ensuring that even when networks, identities, endpoints, or cloud controls fail, an organization's data remains secure, consistent, and unusable to attackers. PQC for any app, any infrastructure, anywhere.

Simon Pamplin, CTO at Certes, says: "Traditional security controls do less than half the job because they focus on defending the network rather than the data. v7 brings quantum-safe, per-flow encryption and segmentation directly to the endpoint, ensuring that even if attackers get in, they cannot move freely or turn stolen data into something usable. v7 also reinforces data sovereignty. Customer–owned post–quantum keys are never visible to cloud providers or third parties, giving organizations demonstrable control over who can decrypt sensitive data, and where – whether workloads run in AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle, private data centers or at the edge. This is about containing breaches and removing the financial, operational, and regulatory fallout that follows."

Quantum-Safe Protection, Applied at the Source

v7 enables organizations to centrally define data protection and segmentation policies and automatically enforce them across all endpoints. Each data flow is individually secured using quantum-safe cryptography and rapid key rotation, ensuring sensitive data remains protected across all IT, operational technology, and cloud environments. By enforcing cryptographic segmentation on every application flow, v7 replaces brittle network and identity–based segmentation with precise, data–centric controls that contain attacks to micro–segments.

Increasingly, attackers are stealing data as part of a "harvest-now, decrypt-later" strategy; these rely on exfiltration and long-term storage of currently unreadable encrypted data with long term value awaiting the availability of commercial quantum computing capabilities, referred to as "Q-Day", that would render the data readable and of value. v7 also protects sensitive data moving into and out of AI engines, ensuring that training data, prompts, and model interactions remain protected even when processed across hybrid cloud environments.

The release of v7 ensures that organizations can now have complete confidence in the security of their data, with PQC technology extended to the edge and ensuring data remains protected even after Q-Day with its ability to be Crypto-Agile.

Dan Panesar, CRO at Certes, adds: "With v7 we help boards and CISOs move to quantum–safe data protection in weeks, not years, without refactoring applications, redesigning networks and infrastructure, or grinding operations to a halt. You get one simple, central way to protect data across any application, on any infrastructure, in any location, whether on–prem, in the cloud, or at the edge, so security teams spend less time firefighting and more time protecting the business. When a breach happens, and it will, v7 shrinks the blast radius, stops attackers turning access into impact, and materially reduces cost, downtime, and regulatory fallout. We give organizations enforceable sovereign control over their data wherever it lives, so they can meet the toughest residency, privacy, and sovereignty mandates with confidence. And because v7 is built to evolve as regulations and quantum standards mature, customers aren't locked into today's choices; they can adapt over time without touching applications or architectures. This is about protecting what matters, cutting operational drag, and materially reducing financial risk, not funding another science project or propping up yet another 'visibility' dashboard in security."

The need for quantum-resistant data protection is becoming increasingly urgent. v7 allows organizations to deploy quantum-safe data protection today while preparing for future cryptographic change, without requiring infrastructure re-design or application modernization.

v7 is available immediately as part of the Certes DPRM platform. For more information visit: https://pages.certes.ai/v7-blueprint-for-quantum

About Certes

Certes provides Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM) solutions that deliver PQC for any application, over any infrastructure, anywhere. By protecting the target of cyber-attacks, the data itself rather than relying solely on perimeter and infrastructure defenses, Certes helps organizations secure what matters most, reduce financial and operational risk, and retain sovereign control of their most valuable data.

Headquartered in the United States, for more than 20 years Certes has been innovating data protection and cryptography solutions and boast more than 1,000 global customers. With more than a dozen patents, its solutions are designed to protect sensitive data wherever it moves, helping organizations strengthen resilience and safeguard critical information against unauthorized access and data loss.

Website: https://certes.ai/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/certes-ai/