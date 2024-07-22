Cerillion wins multi-country BSS/OSS transformation in Southern Africa

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced further details of a new five-year contract with a leading provider of connectivity solutions in Southern Africa, first announced in May. Cerillion will implement its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to support a wide range of B2B and B2C services including 5G Standalone, fibre and satellite, in one convergent solution.

With a network spanning seven countries across the region, the multi-service operator is growing rapidly and now needs to consolidate its operations on a unified BSS/OSS platform with a strong digital engagement layer and end-to-end order-to-cash integration. Key to choosing Cerillion was the company's proven track record of supporting multi-country operators with a fully convergent solution, with all customer types and service types managed on one unified platform.

Built around a common technology framework using industry standards including TM Forum Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture and the 3GPP charging specifications, Cerillion's BSS/OSS suite and SaaS delivery enables rapid implementation with ease of integration, maintenance, and upgrades through its evergreen software programme, ensuring customers always have access to the latest product features.

"We are delighted to be working on this exciting new multi-country project in Southern Africa," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "Faced with stiff competition and an extremely thorough selection process, the benefits of our pre-integrated product suite and the quality and flexibility of our delivery team have shone through once again, providing the certainty of outcome the customer needs for this mission-critical transformation project."

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427171/Cerillion_Logo.jpg