Cerillion Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that it has been named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations* and the Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations**.

Gartner evaluated vendors providing AI solutions across a comprehensive set of criteria including market understanding, product strategy, sales strategy, innovation and customer experience, assessing their "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute".

We believe, Cerillion's inclusion in these reports follows its continued investment in delivering AI-powered capabilities fully embedded in its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite and BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions. The company's approach includes a flexible "bring-your-own" model, supporting any public or private large language models (LLMs), with customers empowered to use the technology without needing any specific AI expertise or complex integration.

Cerillion's strategy emphasises rapid time-to-market, consistent omnichannel experiences, low-code/no-code adaptability, and standards-based integration through TM Forum Open APIs and its alignment with the Open Digital Architecture (ODA).

"We're delighted to be recognised in these new Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "We believe this validates our ongoing strategy of embedding advanced AI into our SaaS-based, composable BSS/OSS suite to help CSPs streamline operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate innovation."

In addition to the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities recognition, Cerillion has also been named as a Representative Vendor in two recent Gartner Market Guides:

Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions ( June 2025 )

) Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions ( March 2025 )

* - Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

** - Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

