Cergentis receives ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cergentis, a leading provider of genetic quality control solutions based on its proprietary Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) technology platform, today announced it has received internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

The successful completion of this accreditation process demonstrates that Cergentis' genetic QC services are operated to comply with the stringent quality standards expected by its customers and their stakeholders. This accreditation is an important next step in reaffirming the trust placed in Cergentis by researchers with regards to the company's long-term commitment to providing high-quality services and its ability to deliver reliable, and actionable TLA-based genomic QC data to support and help its customers answer complex genetic challenges.

Joris Schuurmans, CEO of Cergentis comments:

"We are extremely proud that our Quality Management System has been accredited to comply with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. This recognition represents another milestone for Cergentis and underscores our team's commitment to quality. This acknowledgement not only demonstrates that we operate our genetic QC services within a robustly reliable compliant framework, but also reaffirms our mission to further advance genetic research."

About Cergentis

Cergentis is a genomics-focused biotechnology company, providing services and in-house solutions based on its proprietary genomic analysis platform to all leading biopharmaceutical companies and renowned research institutes. With our widely published and recognized genetic analyses, we support our global customer base in the characterization and QC of their genetically engineered models, biopharmaceutical cell line development and cell- and gene therapy products. By helping to de-risk R&D program decisions, minimizing time-to-clinic, providing objective genomic evidence for regulators, and supporting patient safety, we aim to support biopharmaceutical medicine development programs worldwide.

