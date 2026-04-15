Ceretone brings affordable ready-to-wear hearing aids to UK, saving Brits thousands

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brits are being left in the dark - and in silence - as a little-known law change means non-prescription hearing aids can now be bought for a fraction of the cost of prescription aids.

Last year, UK legislation changed, allowing adults to buy high-quality, ready-to-wear hearing devices directly from retailers as an option to paying for more expensive prescription hearing aids at high street audiology stores.

Ceretone Beacon hearing aid

What once typically cost up to £5,000 can now be available for little more than a weekly shop.

The law change means savings of up to 95% can be made, yet awareness remains shockingly low.

The human cost

Around 18 million adults in the UK suffer from hearing loss or tinnitus. Of those, 2.4 million struggle with everyday conversations*. Almost 80% of people over 70 will have some degree of hearing loss, yet vast numbers remain untreated.**

The consequences can be devastating: research shows mild hearing loss doubles the risk of developing dementia, while severe hearing loss makes it five times more likely.***

Cheaper options

Now expert companies are filling the gap the law has opened up - and the prices are jaw-dropping.

Hearing tech brand Ceretone has just launched in the UK, bringing ready-to-wear hearing aids starting at just £129.99.

Ceretone's devices have been awarded with the UK's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) approval, overseen by government regulators, and widely regarded as the gold standard for ensuring medical devices meet strict safety and performance standards.

The company says it wants to do for hearing what budget glasses retailers did for eyesight: make it accessible for many more people, not just those who can afford private healthcare. They even offer a free hearing screener on their website.

Ben Yang, audiology expert at Ceretone, said: "The change in UK law is one of the most significant moments in hearing health in a generation, but it means nothing if people don't know about it. The reality is that millions of Britons are struggling unnecessarily, assuming proper hearing care is out of their financial reach. We're here to change that."

Britain is facing a hearing crisis because people don't know affordable solutions exist. It's time to break the silence and ensure the public finally hears what they've been missing.

* RNID/MRC National Study of Hearing

** Hearingaid.org.uk

*** alzheimers.org.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956124/Ceretone_Beacon_hearing_aid.jpg