CereCore International Names Andrew Hine as Managing Director

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore International today announced hiring Andrew Hine as Managing Director. In this role, Hine will lead the company's operations and strategic growth efforts in the United Kingdom, working closely with President and CEO Curtis Watkins to bring healthcare IT consulting services to National Health Service (NHS) hospitals and private healthcare providers like HCA Healthcare UK.

Andrew Hine

In December 2022, CereCore expanded its healthcare IT services and launched CereCore International to provide electronic patient record (EPR), technical and IT staffing services to the United Kingdom. By July 2023, the company announced its EPR implementation services had aided Liverpool Women's to become the first NHS Foundation Trust to go live on MEDITECH Expanse.

"Andrew's 30-year healthcare background compliments our company's mission," said Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore International. "He has long seen the need and value that technology can bring to improving workflows, operations, and patient care. His work with the NHS and consulting firms Ernst & Young, KPMG, and most recently Babylon Healthcare will bring the global perspective and business development strategy needed to grow CereCore International."

Hine began his career in healthcare operations with the NHS. During his 14-year tenure, he worked in a variety of leadership positions where he directed, managed and planned acute community hospital services, oversaw performance improvement efforts for the University Hospital Birmingham (UHB), and led a major reorganisation of the NHS in Wales. In 2004, he joined KPMG where he created a new healthcare consulting business for the firm and served as the lead partner for the UK health consulting practice. Hine expanded his global consulting experience by joining Ernst & Young in 2018 as the Senior Partner leader of the firm's healthcare business across the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to joining CereCore International, Hine was a vice president at Babylon Healthcare, a digital healthcare company delivering primary healthcare care services internationally via remote and in person consultation.

"In my career it's been a privilege to lead many teams and organisations in the UK and various countries toward improving healthcare delivery for patients and care providers. Technology is an avenue by which health systems can achieve efficiencies and patients access to care and health information they need," said Andrew Hine. "I am looking forward to introducing CereCore International and their IT services expertise and capabilities to UK and global health systems because there is much work to be done to further the digital transformation."

About CereCore International

CereCore International provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in top-performing hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EPR consulting, because we know first-hand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

