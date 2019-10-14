Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices Market To Reach USD 2,240.1 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in hydrocephalus patients, rise in geriatric population coupled with neurological disorders, Increase in research and development on Cerebrospinal Fluid Management devices and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to propel the demand for Cerebrospinal Fluid Management devices market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management devices market is expected to reach USD 2,240.1 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019-2026. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management involves the application of devices such as shunts, valves and external drainage systems to maintain the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and drain excess fluid from the brain. The commercial applications of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices have been studied and researched extensively in recent years. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices are widely used in the treatment of hydrocephalus and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Increase in investments in the market, which are supporting the technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices market. Increase in demand for neurological medicine in chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease are observed as the most lucrative application for the market recently. Cerebrospinal fluid shunts are one of the greatest advances of modern neurosurgery and represent a shift in the treatment of hydrocephalus

Technological advancements in field of cerebrospinal fluid management and advantages associated with the shunt valve over conventional methods for hydrocephalus managements (such as purging, bleeding, and puncturing of the ventricles for draining fluid, removal of fluid through surgery, cold wraps or herbal plasters, among others) also expected to support the growth of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices Market in the analysis period. Moreover, advancements in these devices to combat the issues pertaining to biocompatibility, infection, and fouling is expected to contribute to future growth of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

Ongoing research in advanced materials to allow better biocompatibility and even impregnated antibiotics in catheters are increasing the options for CSF shunts. For instance, Medtronic launched antibiotic impregnated catheters that reduces gram positive bacterial colonization and allows antibacterial activity for most infectious susceptible period of 1 to 31 days by using rifampicin and clindamycin. The different and novel products in CSF management devices market designed for the treatment of hydrocephalus in pediatric patients are expected to drive the demand of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices in the analysis period.

Cerebrospinal management devices include Cerebrospinal Fluid Management shunts and drainage systems that are used for the purpose of cerebrospinal fluid management in neurological strokes and hydrocephalus patients. Shunts are found to be useful for the diversion of CSF in a controlled manner away from the central nervous system (CNS) fluid compartments which provides an alternative pathway for the fluid flow. Being the most conventional method, shunts captured the larger market share in terms of revenue generation in 2018. According to the Hydrocephalus Association, one in 500 children is affected worldwide with hydrocephalus, and one to two of every 1,000 babies is born with hydrocephalus. This is estimated to contribute to over 200,000 cases each year of congenital hydrocephalus in infants around the world thus, leading to increase in shunt procedures.in the foreseeing years.

However, the dearth of qualified neuro professionals and lack of awareness of Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices in emerging nations are some significant factors expected to impede the growth of the target market in the forecast period. For instance, in South Africa, there were 0.061 neurosurgeons per 100,000 people in 2016. India has approximately 1,800 neurosurgeons for 1.27 billion people. Thus, the unavailability of medical professionals in developing countries is likely to reduce the chances of diagnosis and treatment of conditions requiring Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, thereby restricting market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Technological advancements in field Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices is the key factor contributing to the market growth. In line with this strategy, key market players are focused on strategic partnerships and collaborations for product development. For instance, in July 2019 , Integra Life Sciences acquired Arkis Biosciences, the acquisition includes the global Camino ICP monitoring product line, standard EVD catheters and Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices collection systems

Drainage devices are expected to emerge as highest-growing segment in the analysis period. This is due to their wide spectrum application in monitoring several CSF related conditions.

Europe is the second largest regional segment with the market share of 24.5% in 2018, due to the increasing awareness about the neurological diseases and related treatment options in the region coupled with rising incidence of stroke disease's

The hospitals segment holds the largest share of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices market in 2018 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in developing nations

The market is much fragmented in nature. Key participants include Medtronic ( Ireland ), Integra LifeSciences (US), B. Braun (Germany) , Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SOPHYSA ( France ), Natus Medical (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), and G. SURGIWEAR LTD. ( India ).

Segments covered in the report:

In this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices market on the basis of product type, patient type end use type and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Shunts

By type

Ventriculoperitoneal Shunts





Ventriculoatrial Shunts





Lumboperitoneal Shunts





Ventriculopleural Shun

By valves

Fixed Valve Shunts





Adjustable Valve Shunts



External Drainage Systems



External Ventricular Drainage Systems





Lumbar Drainage Systems

Patient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

