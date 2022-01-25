Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to Reach US$ 42.91 Bn by 2031; TMR Study

- Demand for high gloss and vitrified ceramic tiles bathroom décor to offer massive revenue streams, smartly crafted wash basins enhancing aesthetics

- Players in ceramic sanitary ware market are offering ready for tile shower pans to capture value-grab opportunities, Asia Pacific market to witness vast commercialization avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research

The products in the ceramic sanitary ware market have expanded in range and designs to meet the growing demand for sanitary fittings among residential and commercial users. Sanitary ware manufacturers and retailers are leveraging the ease of personalization and the high aesthetic quotient of sanitary tiles to gain revenues in the ceramic sanitary ware market. The global ceramic sanitary ware market is projected to reach US$ 42.91 Bn by 2031.

Ready shower ceramic pans are gaining popularity due to the ease of installation in addition to their being lightweight and waterproof. Architects find premade shower pans to reinforce the aesthetic quotient in commercial and residential buildings. Such innovations are poised to generate substantial value-grab opportunities, finds an in-depth TMR study on the dynamics of the ceramic sanitary ware market.

Rise in disposable incomes has enabled residential users to undertake bathroom remodeling projects. Of note, high-quality ceramic sanitary ware for showers are gathering traction as luxury décor for bathroom designs. Prominent tile manufacturers are offering a variety of casting processes and technologies which notably include slip casting, jiggering, spagless, pressure casting, and isostatic casting.

Key Findings of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Study

Vitrified Tiles to Significantly Influence Market Trajectories: New designs especially oval countertop ceramic wash basins have gathered substantial adoption in the remodelling of commercial spaces such as malls and residential buildings. Players in the ceramic sanitary ware market are keen on increasing the product affordability, mainly by unveiling new formulations of materials. In particular, vitrified ceramic tiles have been publicized due to inexpensiveness to boost style quotient of the bathroom, find analysts in the TMR study on the ceramic sanitary ware market.

Ceramic products for wall mounted wash basins are redefining bathroom décor. Manufacturers are offering smartly and elegantly crafted sanitary ceramic ware for wash basins to tap into lucrative revenue sales opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market. Furthermore, these products contribute to luxury features to bathroom renovations. eCommerce and Mobile Shopping Apps to Reinforce Revenue Opportunities: Offline distribution channel is expected to hold a major revenue share of the global ceramic sanitary ware market. On the other hand, online distribution is projected to generate massive opportunities, find analysts in the TMR study. Several manufacturers are leaning on expanding on their product range for online channels to reap revenue gains.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Key Drivers

The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging economies is a key driver of the market. The growing number of remodelling projects in offices, hotels, and homes focus on imparting makeover to wash basins and water closets. Ceramic tiles are being smartly crafted to meet these requirements, thus expanding the sales opportunities in the ceramic sanitary ware market.

Advancements in material properties of ceramics have enabled businesses in the ceramic industry to cater to the technical and aesthetic requirements of sanitary ware

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America has been a lucrative ceramic sanitary ware market. The growth has been fueled by rise in demand for high-quality sanitary ware for luxury housing and continuous advancements in designs of ceramic materials.

has been a lucrative ceramic sanitary ware market. The growth has been fueled by rise in demand for high-quality sanitary ware for luxury housing and continuous advancements in designs of ceramic materials. Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major share of the global ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period. Rise in governments' spending on public infrastructure and growing residential construction activities are generating revenue prospects in the Asia Pacific ceramic sanitary ware market. Additionally, large-scale affordable housing schemes have spurred awareness about sanitary ware products among users.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent ceramic manufacturers and sanitary products and service providers in the market are

Cersanit S.A.

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Toto Ltd.

Laufen Bathroom AG

Jaquar Group

Hansgrohe SE

Grohe AG

Foster + Partners

Eros Sanitaryware

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Segmentation

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Product Type

Washbasin and Kitchen Sinks

Faucets

Water Closets

Bathtubs

Bidets

Urinals

Others (Cisterns, Squatting Pans, Shower Trays, etc.)

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology

Slip Casting

Spagless

Jiggering

Pressure Casting

Isostatic Casting

Others (Tape Casting, Manual Casting, etc.)

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Hotels and Restaurants



Offices



Hospitals



Others (Malls and Multiplexes, Airports, etc.)

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Company Stores



Third Party Distributors

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

