Ceramic Membrane Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.41 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 10.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Ceramic Membrane Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Ceramic Membrane Market" By Material (Alumina, Zirconium Oxide, Titania, Others), By Application (Water and Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Food and Beverage, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Ceramic Membrane Market size was valued at USD 4.16 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.41 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Ceramic Membrane Market Overview

The ceramic membrane is commonly employed in membrane filtration, a technique that is often used for the purification and separation of liquids. A ceramic membrane is an artificial membrane that is manufactured using various materials such as alumina, zirconium oxide, titania, silicon carbide, etc.

The special features of the ceramic membrane include resistivity to higher temperatures, higher pressures, and higher pH changes. The ceramic membrane is also resistant to swelling and delamination as seen often with other membranes. Because of its unique applications, it is widely used in industries such as food and beverage, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, petrochemical, wastewater treatment, and many others.

Ceramic membranes are highly demanded from food and beverage industries for clarification of natural fruit juices and filtration of sugar cane extract. Also, the membrane is widely employed for treating the wastewater generated from various industries for removing heavy metals, oils, dyes and pigments, and many others and therefore surging its demand in the market. The rising demand for purified water has boosted the market. However, it requires a high capital investment and it is the biggest restraint of the market.

Key Players

The "Global Ceramic Membrane Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Lenntech B.V., Pall Corporation, Atech Innovations GmbH, Hyflux Ltd., Aquatech International LLC, GEA Group, TAMI Industries.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Ceramic Membrane Market into Material, Application, and Geography.

Ceramic Membrane Market, by Material

Alumina



Zirconium Oxide



Titania



Others

Ceramic Membrane Market, by Application

Water and Wastewater Treatment



Chemical Processing



Food and Beverage



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical



Others

Ceramic Membrane Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

