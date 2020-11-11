Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ 414.2 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine and Helicopter Engine), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Oxide/Oxide, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Melt Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sintering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, identifies and quantifies the opportunities that ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) will have in aircraft engine applications over the next five years (2020-2025). The report mapped all the major CMC applications present currently in aircraft engines as well as the ongoing research & developments for the upcoming engines. The report segments the market in the most comprehensive manner with an aim to present the complete analysis including market assessment till 2025, market competition, upcoming CMC applications, and emerging trends. The report can be decisive for the market participants as well as investors, willing to expedite their growth process and build growth strategies to achieve their long-term business goals.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines: Highlights

The airlines' dire need for fuel-efficient aircraft shows no signs of abating. As pressure for fuel-efficient aircraft continues to mount, ceramic matrix composites (CMC) evolve as they compete with metals for high-pressure and low-pressure applications in aircraft engines. CMCs are as tough as metals and are just one-third the weight of nickel alloys and can operate at 1,300° Celsius. They can withstand extreme temperatures and require less cooling air to be diverted from the thrust. As a result, engines run at higher thrust. Additionally, engines run hotter, consuming fuel efficiently, and emitting fewer pollutants.

The year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry due to the grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure, and delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs. However, the impact of these challenges was negligible on the CMCs market for aircraft engines. The outbreak of COVID-19 has further triggered the industry's plight with the reduction in aircraft demand, order cancellations, temporary production halts, and huge revenue losses. All these factors have forced major aircraft OEMs to reduce production rates temporarily. For instance, Airbus has slashed the A320 production rate from 60 aircraft per month in 2019 to 40 aircraft per month. Similarly, A330 and A350 programs are reduced to a rate of two and six aircraft per month, respectively. These production cuts from major aircraft OEMs have devastated the demand for aircraft engines with reduced demand for CMCs.

Despite short term turmoil, the long-term outlook of CMCs in aircraft engines still seems favorable with the recovery in production rates of key aircraft programs such as A320 neo and resumption in the production of B737Max. The market is expected to witness an exceptional CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to a continuous replacement of nickel alloys with CMCs owing to their advantages like better oxidation resistance at higher temperatures and comparatively lighter in weight. Further, the market entry of B777X and C919 is like to act as a catalyst towards the growth of the market. In 2019, Lockheed Martin delivered 134 F-35 aircraft (491 aircraft since the inception of the program) and production is expected to continue for many years, considering the US Governments' current inventory objective of 2,456 aircraft and commitments from eight international partner countries. A strong order backlog of F-35 aircraft is likely to drive the demand for CMCs in the military aircraft segment in the long run.

Click Here to Browse Through the TOC of CMCs Market in Aircraft Engines: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/268/ceramic-matrix-composites-market-in-aircraft-engines.html

Based on the aircraft type, commercial aircraft is forecasted to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. The development of CMC parts in the variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, is the key growth driver of the market. Additionally, the upcoming variant B777x with five CMC applications in its GE9X engine is likely to further elevate the demand for CMC parts in this segment.

Based on the application type, shrouds are projected to remain the largest application over the next five years, driven by their usage in the Leap engines. Leap engine is certified for the B737 Max, A320neo, and C919 aircraft. CFM International, a JV between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, delivered 1,736 Leap engines in 2019 and has an order backlog of 15,614 engines as of December 2019. Furthermore, the development of CMC shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All the major applications including combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles, are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

In terms of engine zone type, high-pressure zone would remain the hotspot during the forecast period. CMCs are ideal materials as they offer a wide spectrum of advantages at high-pressure zones including a reliable performance at extreme temperatures up to 1,300°C, a significant weight saving compared with nearest rival nickel alloys, and no need for air cooling. This improves the engine thrust and reduces fuel consumption and emits less pollution. All three zones are likely to witness impressive growth rates in the coming five years.

Register Here for Free Sample Report of CMCs Market in Aircraft Engines: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/268/ceramic-matrix-composites-market-in-aircraft-engines.html

As per the study, North America is projected to comfortably maintain its lead in the market during the forecast period. The key CMC players in the region have worked along with government institutions to make sure the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. The region also owns the presence of major CMC part manufacturers such as GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney. These players are rolling out their dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs. In 2019, Pratt & Whitney announced its plans to open a new ceramic matrix composites research and development facility in California. In March 2018, GE Aviation announced the expansion of the CMC production facility in Asheville, NC, the USA.

The global CMCs market in aircraft engine is highly consolidated with the presence of less than a dozen players. Key players in the market are GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Composites Horizons LLC, Safran Ceramics (previously Herakles), COI Ceramics, Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, Honeywell International Inc, IHI Corporation, and Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. Development of new applications, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the CMCs market in aircraft engines industry and has segmented the market in eight ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the eight ways in which the market is segmented:

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Business Jets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Engine Type:

Jet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Helicopter Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Other Engines (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Component Type:

Static Components (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Rotational Components (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Application Type:

Combustor Liner (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Shrouds (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Blades (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Nozzles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Engine Zone:

High-Pressure Zone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Low-Pressure Zone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Combustor (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Material Type:

SiC/SiC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Oxide/Oxide (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Manufacturing Process Type:

Melt Infiltration (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Chemical Vapor Infiltration (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Sintering (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, please contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research