Ceramic Coating Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 16.03 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Ceramic Coating Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Ceramic Coating Market" By Product Type (Oxide Coating, Carbide Coating), By Technology (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Ceramic Coating Market size was valued at USD 8.58 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.03 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Ceramic Coating Market Overview

Ceramic coating is used for creating a shiny layer on any surface to keep it glossy and clean for a longer period. Upon application, the coating adheres to the surface through a chemical bonding, which makes it last longer. The such coating increases the life of the product and reduces the damage to the components that are exposed to higher temperatures. It also increases corrosion resistivity, reduces friction, and overall enhances the look of the product.

Manufacturing of ceramic coating involves various technologies such as physical vapor deposition (PVD), thermal spray chemical vapor deposition (CVD), laser-assisted, sol-gel, dipping, micro-oxidation, ionic beam surface treatment, and packed diffusion techniques. Due to its resistance to heat, corrosion, and abrasion, ceramic coating is used in various applications such as insulating tiles, space shuttles, rocket exhaust cones, and engine components.

The growing penetration of ceramic coatings in developing economies, especially China, India, and Indonesia is expected to boost the overall Ceramic Coating Market growth. The surging automotive production in these nations is driving the consumption of ceramic coatings in transportation. The automotive and aerospace & defense manufacturers are significant end-use industries accountable for the growth of the global Ceramic Coating Market. The expanding number of advancements and new product development is assumed to result in strong growth of the global Ceramic Coating Market in the forecast years.

Moreover, the product, owing to its superior abrasion and anti-corrosion qualities finds extensive applications in the steel sector, which comprises refractory chimneys, bearings, pumps, and bricks, further stimulating the adoption of ceramic coatings in this sector. Furthermore, oxide coatings are profoundly utilized coatings owing to their features such as corrosion protection, wear resistance, shock resistance, and hardness. These factors have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global Ceramic Coating Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Ceramic Coating Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Ceramic Coating Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are APS Material, Inc, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc, Ceramic Polymer GmbH, Saint Gobain SA, Linde plc, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Ceramic Coating Market into Product Type, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography.

Ceramic Coating Market, by Product Type

Oxide Coating



Carbide Coating



Nitride Coating

Ceramic Coating Market, by Technology

Thermal Spray



Physical Vapor Deposition



Chemical Vapor Deposition



Other Technologies

Ceramic Coating Market, by End-User Industry

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



General Industrial Tools & Machinery



Healthcare



Others

Ceramic Coating Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

