CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award

CAIRO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEQUENS a global CPaaS provider, has been named "Most Innovative Communication Platform" by International Finance Magazine in its 2020 round of Technology Awards.

The award – one of the most prestigious in the industry – recognizes outstanding contributions and work in the field of technology, with special focus on enhancing the quality of the financial ecosystem; including banking, retail, microfinance, e-payment, government, and more.

Through their inventive approach and dynamic product line, CEQUENS accelerates technological adoption in the MEA region and nourishes enterprise communication across various sectors. Their services have led to first-rate collaborations with the region's top players in FinTech and financial services [Fawry (e-payment), EFG Hermes (investment), CIB (banking)].

"We feel deeply honored by this recognition," says Karim Khorshed, CEQUENS CEO and Founder. "We aspire to treat this acknowledgment as the driving force that propels us toward more excellence," he adds, "Being among other award winners is a reminder of the prestigious efforts we collectively exert to build a more connected future. Such innovation is the heart and core of everything we do, and it is our mission to sustain powerful platforms that encourage unforgettable experiences."

CEQUENS Communication Platform, the company's primary product for enabling enterprise communication, serves to transform communication into an easier, better, and faster process. The platform is the company's proprietary omnichannel solution built upon a solid infrastructure which fosters connections between businesses and their customer base worldwide. They emphasize its purpose, saying it is built for future communication and engineered for reliability.

"Our digital infrastructure is rock solid. We aim to revolutionize digital transformation across the globe based on the already established progress," says Hania Tolba, CEQUENS VP of Global Accounts and Partnership. Wael Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at CEQUENS, adds: "Our digital solutions empower thousands of businesses everyday to create more meaningful experiences, foster customer connections, and expand the potential of B2C interactions."

CEQUENS Communication Platform brings together several services and features, including the latest WhatsApp Business Solution and the company's own CEQUENS Chat. "This deep integration is part of the company's strategy towards creating omnichannel solutions across various functions which businesses can use on a single platform," states Zeinab Shaker, Head of Customer Solutions Consultancy, she also added "CEQUENS's mission is to build experiences that matter and bridge communication gaps in a communication-driven world"

About International Finance Magazine

International Finance is a premium business and finance magazine published by UK's International Finance Publications Limited.

By working with a leading global media services provider, clients of International Finance enjoy maximum visibility through vibrant outreach exercises that include print and online advertisements, print and online native advertising, newsletter promotions, exclusive media visibility partnerships in key markets, and acknowledgement of corporate excellence through the annual International Finance Awards.

About CEQUENS

CEQUENS is a global Communication-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider that aims to bridge communication gaps in a communication-driven world.

Powered by innovation and guided by a cloud-first and mobile-first approach, CEQUENS provides omni-channel communication APIs that enable enterprises and developers to communicate with their customer base worldwide.

As an Endeavor and GSMA Associate Member and ISO-Certified company, CEQUENS plays a pivotal role in transforming business communication in the region.

CEQUENS proprietary, PCI/DSS compliant Communication Platform leverages the latest cloud technologies and features a comprehensive portfolio of services that are industry-focused, agile, scalable, and cost-effective.

For more information, please visit CEQUENS website www.cequens.com or get in touch through the following email hello@cequens.com

Media Contact:

Allen Youssef

PR & Communications Manager

a.youssef@cequens.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324616/CEQUENS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CEQUENS