Cepheid Announces Updated HBDC Pricing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cepheid announced that under its High-Burden Developing Country (HBDC) Access Program1,2, the company will make GeneXpert® Systems and customized packages of Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 and Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests available with more accessible pricing.

Four packages will be available immediately until the end of 2022:

1 GX IV-4 10C + 100 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 tests for US $15,800

1 GX XVI-16 10C + 400 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 tests for US $59,530

1 GX IV-4 10C + 120 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 + 100 Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests for US $17,000

1 GX XVI-16 10C + 500 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 + 500 Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests for US $64,350

"Testing is a first line of defense against the spread of infection. The additional focus on diagnostics globally can be a catalyst to build integrated and more resilient programs," said Philippe Jacon, Cepheid's Senior Vice President of Global Access. "These packages will help reinforce existing health systems and laboratory infrastructure, while continuing to maintain a strong focus on other major disease areas."

1.) HBDC Access Program covers 130 Low and Middle-income countries. Conditions can be found on the FIND website (https://www.finddx.org/find-negotiated-product-pricing/).



2.) Products not available in the United States.

