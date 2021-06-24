CEOs from The Coca-Cola Company and Alibaba Group to Lead The Consumer Goods Forum Board of Directors

PARIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), the global body pursuing purpose and positive change across the consumer goods industry, today announced that two new Co-Chairs have been elected to its Board of Directors: Daniel Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. The announcement was made after the Board of Directors meeting held during this year's Global Summit, which is being held virtually for the first time.

The pair will lead the CGF Board for two years and replace outgoing Co-Chairs Özgür Tort, CEO of Migros Ticaret, and Emmanuel Faber, former Chairman & CEO of Danone. In addition, Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, were appointed Vice Co-Chairs.

James and Daniel take over the Co-Chair roles following a challenging period brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing need for companies to show consumers, employees and investors that they are proactively addressing today's sustainability, health and safety challenges. The CGF has also gone through its own strategic shifts with the creation of eight Coalitions of Action. While these have now been successfully launched, James and Daniel will have a leadership role to play in ensuring CGF members accelerate actions on the ground in regions all over the world.

James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said, "I am honoured to join the Board of CGF, a unique organisation that works to protect the planet and its people. Özgür and Emmanuel have done a tremendous job and I look forward to building upon their work to drive sustainable solutions to the challenges we face as an industry. Together with Daniel and the CGF Coalitions of Action, we will be working against an ambitious agenda to build a better shared future for all."

Daniel Zhang, Chairman & CEO of Alibaba Group, said, "I am honoured to be the first-ever Co-Chair of the CGF Board from a multinational company born in China, and I want to thank my peers on the Board for their vote of confidence. Under Özgür's and Emmanuel's strong leadership, CGF has engaged a greater array of stakeholders and placed greater emphasis on implementation support. Together with James, I look forward to building on this foundation by driving broader representation and inclusivity across our CGF membership, as we work to transform the industry to address challenges and capture opportunities of the future."

Reflecting on his time as Co-Chair, Özgür Tort, CEO of Migros Ticaret, said, "Sustainability and efficiency have gained even greater importance and relevance for us all during the pandemic. In a period of uncertainty, we provided service without limits. As a new era dawned, we were proactive in reinterpreting our practices to make them relevant in the new reality. Within the CGF, we set up eight separate Coalitions of Action, each with its own mission and a remit to create a sustainable world and bring about positive change. Each Coalition brings together corporate leaders from various sectors with the aim of focusing on new solutions for the future of our planet. By doing this CGF has created a much more inclusive and diversified structure. This flexible structure will inspire new initiatives all around the world."

Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "Özgür and Emmanuel have done a fabulous job during very challenging times. Under their stewardship, the CGF has re-focused to ensure positive impacts on the ground happen quicker and more effectively and we are now starting to see the benefits of this work. However, we are only just getting started and I look forward to now working more closely with James and Daniel as we get to driving positive change faster than ever, and ensure our industry has a positive voice built on tangible actions as we head towards the UN Food Systems Summit and COP 26. Despite our successes, we know there is still a lot more we can do."

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

