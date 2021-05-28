CEO Patrik Dahlen purchases Immunovia shares

LUND, Sweden, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announces today that Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia, has purchased 6,860 shares for approximately SEK 675,000 over the stock exchange. His total holding now amounts to 51,860 shares in Immunovia.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. The accreditation process forImmunovia Inc. in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA is ongoing and commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditation. The European launch plan will be communicated Q2 2021.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome. The test will be exclusively provided by Immunovia Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

