CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit Notes Soaring Demand From Middle Eastern Investors

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent International Residency and Citizenship by Investment Expo in Abu Dhabi, Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit noted the uptick in interest from Middle Eastern investors seeking out second citizenship during the pandemic. The COVID-19 virus has contributed to one of the key driving factors for businesspeople in the region searching for mobility, safety and stability in the form of a dual nationality.

Les Khan's observation is in line with recent research from CS Global Partners that shows Middle Eastern interest for CBI in 2021 has already surpassed both 2020 and 2019. This could be attributed to investors and businesspeople learning from the challenges of 2020 and acknowledging the value in holding an alternative citizenship when crisis hits. Aside from providing protection, a second citizenship is known to expand business opportunities and increase travel freedom

The expo bought together exhibitors and experts to showcase the benefits of second citizenship particularly within the context of the global pandemic.

"We are all global citizens and should be able to have better access to the rest of the world. Having a second citizenship gives you that access and acts as an extra layer of security for you and your family – a Plan B should you need it," said Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners.

St Kitts and Nevis has remained a top destination for CBI amongst Middle Eastern clients for several decades. Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the longest-standing option in the market and with nearly four decades of experience, the programme has been recognised as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

Aside from it being an established product that has won the trust of experts and clients, one of the most appealing features of St Kitts and Nevis' programme is its family-friendly options. Investors can include a range of dependants as part of the application process and those from a larger family can take advantage of a limited time offer under the programme's Sustainable Growth Fund route. The temporary discount enables families of up to four to acquire citizenship for $150,000 rather than $195,000, granted that the applicant can pass the rigorous due diligence procedure.

