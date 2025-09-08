CEO Appointment: HICX Names Dafydd Llewellyn as CEO

"I'm thrilled that such a high-calibre and successful executive will lead our team forward," said Costas. "Dafydd's success in leading larger, high-growth organisations through strong growth, his inspiring leadership style and high character are what the company needs for the next phase of growth."

"HICX has a great opportunity ahead of it," commented Dafydd. "It has already established itself as a visionary company in the supplier management space, with a commitment to customer success and focus on product innovation. Costas' leadership and vision over 21 years have established and cultivated a transformational solution for leading global organisations. I am excited to carry forward the success he has created to date, working with the talented HICX team to build upon the company's accomplishments and lead it into the future."

"We're delighted to welcome Dafydd to the CEO seat at HICX," said Vaibhav Nalwaya, Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners. "We are confident his proven leadership skills, SaaS expertise, and keen go-to-market acumen will deliver outstanding value to the company and its customers. We are excited about Dafydd and Costas' partnership to help the company grow its revenue and increase momentum in product development."

"Costas has served as an incredible steward of the business to date," added Stephen Wiehe, former CEO of SciQuest (now Jaggaer) and Independent Director. "Dafydd has the right background and experience to scale the business through its next phase of growth, working closely with customers to further solidify HICX's position as the leader in supplier management solutions, and I look forward to working with him."

Dafydd is the former General Manager of EMEA of insightsoftware, a global provider of comprehensive software solutions for the Office of the CFO. Backed by leading private equity firms, insightsoftware was recently named for the second consecutive year to the 2025 Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America. Prior to insightsoftware, Dafydd was the Managing Director of EMEA for SAP Concur, leading the EMEA portion of Concur through the company's acquisition by SAP.

The announcement comes as part of a planned series of executive leadership hires in the last quarter. These include the addition of Jeremy Reeves as Senior Vice President of Product and Anthony Baratta as Vice President of Engineering.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765933/HICX_CEO.jpg