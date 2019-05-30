CenturyLink Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Portfolio of Full-featured SD-WAN Services

"CenturyLink enhances customer value by building its hybrid networking capabilities, such as multi-protocol label switching (MPLS), dedicated Internet access (DIA), broadband access, and wireless access, around its managed SD-WAN services," said Roopashree Honnachari, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "The company's growing portfolio includes solutions based on several industry leading platforms including Versa, Cisco Meraki and Cisco SD-WAN (Viptela)."

As a global network carrier and managed service provider, CenturyLink has years of experience planning and managing complex WANs. Pairing its multi-vendor SD-WAN portfolio with its expertise in networking and security, CenturyLink is able to assist enterprises in the assessment, design, configuration, deployment, tuning and management of SD-WAN solutions.

"This recognition validates our managed SD-WAN approach and our selection of multiple, innovative SD-WAN platforms that deliver the diverse feature/functionality requirements of the market segments we service," said Adam Saenger, Vice President, Networking Solutions, CenturyLink. "We continue to focus on designing and delivering agile, adaptive network solutions to meet our customers' ever-changing needs and help them on their digital transformation journeys."

CenturyLink offers pre-packaged bundles combining SD-WAN with a mix of underlying transport options to simplify decision-making for enterprises. These packages along with various add-ons and upgrades help address the needs of businesses of different sizes, across verticals with varying requirements. On top of the multi-platform portfolio with standard SD-WAN functionality, customers have various device options, the capability to add additional, integrated next generation firewall functionality, on-site support and additional assess, design, migrate and take-over services via their ITS Network Consulting practice.

"CenturyLink is likely to gain further traction in terms of managed SD-WAN site deployments in the next few years due to its strategic investments in SDN and network functions virtualization (NFV) platforms," noted Honnachari. "Its holistic strategy, which combines managed network services with cloud and cloud interconnection services, is anticipated to attract new global enterprise customers and deepen relationships with existing customers to ensure continued growth for the company."

The Innovation Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and contend for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Key Facts

CenturyLink will receive the 2019 Frost Radar best practices award for Innovation Excellence in the North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market July 17 at the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala in La Jolla , Calif.

at the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala in , Calif. In October 2018 , CenturyLink launched Managed Cisco SD-WAN in the United States , expanding its SD-WAN solutions portfolio which already included the Versa Networks and Cisco Meraki platforms.

, CenturyLink launched Managed Cisco SD-WAN in , expanding its SD-WAN solutions portfolio which already included the Versa Networks and Cisco Meraki platforms. In 2018, Frost & Sullivan recognized CenturyLink with awards that include the following:

