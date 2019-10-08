CenturyLink named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Vendors Report

Company recognized for technology innovation and effective strategies for growth

MONROE, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first evaluation of the global commercial content delivery network (CDN) vendor landscape, industry analyst firm IDC named CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) a Leader. The IDC MarketScape report recognized CenturyLink not only for the scope and scale of its deeply peered global network and CDN services, but also for the company's strategies for growth and technology innovation in the CDN market, which IDC projects will reach $13 billion by 2023.

To view IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US44842119, August 2019), click here: http://www.centurylink.com/asset/business/enterprise/report/idc-marketscape-worldwide-commercial-cdn-2019-vendor-assessment-report.pdf

"CenturyLink has solidified its position in the Leaders Category in large part because of its ability to support a multi-CDN strategy for its customers, which was propelled recently by the acquisition of video delivery innovator Streamroot," stated Ghassan Abdo, vice president of research, worldwide telecommunications, IDC. "CenturyLink has now acquired mesh delivery technology that enables a peer-assisted CDN approach to support delivery of live linear and on-demand video content in hard to reach locations globally, a key differentiator."

With focused expansion plans in APAC and LATAM, CenturyLink is extending its core CDN capabilities including media delivery, web delivery and digital downloads. The company also stands out as a Leader in the CDN services market as a result of its new edge-based service offering and strong partner ecosystem.

"We are pleased that the IDC MarketScape has recognized our product transformation efforts this year and intend to remain a Leader through continued technology innovation, investment and global network expansion," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president, global internet and content delivery services, CenturyLink. "CenturyLink is working aggressively to advance the scope, scale and performance of our global CDN. We are investing to expand our global media delivery models into the hardest to reach locations worldwide. And, we are broadening our CDN portfolio to include innovative capabilities that give CenturyLink customers an advantage over their competitors."

CenturyLink offers CDN services with peak capacity exceeding 120Tbps, delivered through 120 PoPs globally.

CenturyLink serves nine of the world's ten largest media companies for 2019.

CenturyLink offers a comprehensive portfolio of CDN services serving all verticals including video delivery, web delivery, digital downloads, peer-to-peer mesh delivery, object and file-based storage, and an edge-based DevOps platform.

For more information about CenturyLink's CDN offerings, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business/networking/content-delivery.html

To learn more about how the acquisition of Streamroot strengthens CenturyLink's ability to deliver OTT content for customers, visit: http://news.centurylink.com/2019-09-10-CenturyLink-Acquires-Video-Delivery-Innovator-Streamroot

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

