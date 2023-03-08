Centurion Invest Expansion Plans Boosted By Gem Digital's $25 Million Investment Commitment through CIX Token Subscription Agreement

PARIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest, the global ecosystem for financial and Payment solutions, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm that sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally, has agreed to an investment commitment of US$25 million into the European-based company through a structured token subscription agreement.

Centurion Invest has secured $25M in Token Subscription from the infamous NYC based Venture Capital, GEM Digital Limited, through its $CIX Token. $CIX is an ERC20 deflationary token which powers the overall CIEx ecosystem, with utilities and benefits across payments, financial services, loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, airdrops, staking, trading and fees reductions, priority launchpad access, cashbacks, merchant rebates, Visa crypto debit card, to name just a few.

This funding round will allow Centurion Invest to execute its global expansion plans by enhancing the products, services and invest in developing Web3 ecosystem, crypto and digital assets mass adoption to B2C and B2B users worldwide. The company will allocate a fair amount of the funding in onboarding industry experts and skilled talent in Europe, North America and strategic locations in southeast Asia.

This news comes also while Centurion is in the final stages of securing an acquisition to add other investment instruments such as Forex and Stocks, while pursuing its commitment to enhance the User Experience across all products and aligning with core vision to accelerate the transition from money to digital and financial inclusion.

About Centurion Invest :

Centurion Invest is currently Headquartered in Estonia & Lithuania with operations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and expansion plans to Canada, Southeast Asia and LATAM. At Centurion Invest, the core mission is to enable the mass adoption of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain. The Infrastructure supports an ecosystem consisting of but not limited to CI Exchange, CIX Crypto VISA Card, CI360 (Corp. solution), CI Academy, CI Launchpad, CI Earn, CI NFT, CI Pay, and coming soon CI Forex, CI Stocks, and CI eBanking.

Centurion has positioned itself through CI PAY and CI 360 ( Payment as a Service) as a cutting-edge blockchain based platform to provide specialized services, such as card issuing, payments clearing, cross-border payments, disbursements, and e-commerce gateways. A Global Multi asset Solution provider for retailers in the blockchain space.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in seventy-two countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.

