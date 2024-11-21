Centuries-old "Otsu Matsuri" Festival from Shiga Prefecture to Be Shown at Japan House London in November 2024, Its First Overseas Celebration Ever

SHIGA, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otsu Matsuri (Festival), one of the three major festivals in Japan's Shiga Prefecture which has taken place in the region for over 400 years, will appear in London in late November for its first overseas celebration ever. A full program of activities will take place at Japan House London on Kensington High Street from November 29. The festival in Otsu, just 40 minutes from Osaka, is known for its colorful displays of 13 "hikiyama" floats featuring mechanical moving puppets, which are paraded around the city and accompanied by lively "hayashi" music.

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108420/202410218472/_prw_PI1fl_DtS33x0I.png

On November 29, the festivities will start with an evening lantern display and impromptu festival music performances. The following day (November 30), visitors can take part in drop-in workshops to create their own paper "chimaki" straw ornament (talisman against evil) or enjoy live music played by performers from the region. There will also be a talk event where visitors can find out more about the festival, and view a beautiful tapestry taken from one of the festival's floats -- the first time this has been seen outside Japan. Biwako Visitor Bureau staff will be available at the Travel Information Area in London throughout the day to provide tourist information about visiting Shiga Prefecture.

Schedule

November 30, 12:00-15:00, 16:00-17:00 GMT, The Library

Drop-in papercraft workshops: Create your own paper "chimaki"

November 30, 13:30-14:00, 17:00-17:30 GMT, The Hall

Drop-in music performances: Enjoy the festival music, meet musicians and learn more about the instruments

November 30, 15:00-16:00, GMT, The Hall

Talk event: Celebrating Otsu Matsuri

About the speaker

Funahashi Hiroaki was born 1961 and has performed in the Otsu Matsuri festival on the "Gekkyudenzan" float since the age of four, playing "taiko" drums, "kane" bells and flutes. Until his retirement in 2021, he worked in the Public Relations Department of the Biwako Visitors Bureau promoting tourism in Shiga Prefecture and its cultural heritage with special focus on the Otsu Matsuri.

From June 2021, he served as vice chairman of the Otsu Matsuri Hikiyama Federation, a non-profit organization organizing the festival, and since June 2023 he has served as its chair.

About the performers

The history of the Gekkyudenzan group can be traced as far back as 1791, and its traditions have been passed on from generation to generation to the present day. The ensemble performs during the Otsu Matsuri on the float under the same name. While paying great attention to regular practice and improvement of their skills, the musicians work towards fostering the appreciation of festival music among children through workshops and regular classes.

This event is held as part of the Spotlight on Local Japan Program which accepts applications from potential collaborators based in Japan to co-create cultural events presenting Japan's regional diversity at Japan House London.

Please note that filming and photography may take place at this event. Photos and footage of the event may then be used to promote Japan House London, helping more people to discover what the festival has to offer. If visitors have any concerns, please contact the organizer online ( https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/contact-us/ ) or contact a member of the team on site.

Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. This year, Japan House London marks six years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond.