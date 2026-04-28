Centrical Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Performance Intelligence

Recognized for advancing performance intelligence through transformational innovation that enhances frontline productivity, engagement, and business outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Centrical has been awarded the 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Performance Intelligence Platform industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Centrical's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Centrical excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Frost & Sullivan believes that Centrical's commercial success stems from its strong focus on being not just a technological partner, but also a cultural and digital transformation partner through its products and change management offerings," said Ankita Singh, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on transformational innovation, Centrical has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered performance intelligence have enabled it to scale effectively across global enterprise and BPO environments.

Innovation remains central to Centrical's approach. Its Performance Intelligence Platform addresses the full spectrum of frontline enablement needs, offering capabilities across performance management, coaching, quality management, microlearning, and voice of employee analytics. The platform's AI-powered role play, agentic workflows, and real-time Manager Experience deliver personalized, actionable insights embedded directly into the flow of work.

"Performance intelligence is becoming the operating system for a hybrid frontline, where humans and AI agents work side by side, each with different gaps, a different pace, and different measures of success. What we're building is a system that closes the loop between business priorities and individual performance, automatically and at scale. That's how strategy meets the frontline. We're proud of this recognition and more focused than ever on what comes next," said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical.

Centrical's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By reimagining quality evaluations as a driver of performance improvement, streamlining service delivery, and enabling scalable self-service through its Change Hub and PowerUp solutions, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Centrical for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the Performance Intelligence Platform industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning, with its Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition. The recognition is for forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Centrical

Centrical is the Performance Intelligence Platform that helps enterprise frontline teams unlock human performance and organizational agility in an AI-enabled workforce. Built for sales, service, and CX teams, Centrical orchestrates performance, engagement, and growth across employees, managers, and leadership at all stages of the employee lifecycle.

For employees, Centrical turns performance signals into personalized guidance and development in the flow of work. For managers, AI-assisted coaching and performance insights expand manager spans, while reducing administrative burden. For leaders, Centrical provides actionable insights into performance drivers—enabling faster decisions, smarter interventions, and greater agility.

Founded in 2013, Centrical serves global enterprises across 150 countries and 40 languages and is recognized as a leader in Workforce Engagement Management by Frost & Sullivan and QKS Group. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as TP, DHL, Deutsche Telekom, and two top five U.S. banks.

For more information about Centrical, please visit www.centrical.com.

For inquiries, contact:

Simone Somekh

press@centrical.com