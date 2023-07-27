Centrical Achieves AWS Service Ready Designation for Amazon Connect

NEW YORK, LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, a global SaaS company, and a pioneer and leader of Performance Experience Management, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready designation for Amazon Connect. This designation verifies that Centrical's Amazon Connect software solution follows architectural and operational best practices, is being actively used by customers in production environments, and customers are enthusiastically advocating for the solution.

The customer experience (CX) and contact center space are constantly evolving. To keep pace with these expectations, more businesses are investing in modern technology to optimize and automate processes and provide increasingly personalized experiences while staying ahead of customer expectations. This often requires customers to take an enhanced approach to their contact center technology stack to meet ever-changing demands. With Amazon Connect at the core of these current and future contact center technology investments, Amazon Connect Ready Partners specialize in providing vetted solutions in the areas of analytics and reporting, omnichannel customer experience, customer relationship management, outbound communications, and workforce engagement. Current and future Amazon Connect customers may look to Centrical with high degree of confidence in the interoperability of their solutions.

The AWS Service Ready designation for Amazon Connect is the way to differentiate AWS Partners that have invested and engineered their solutions while demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale. Finally, and most importantly, they have a list of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.

"Centrical is pleased to achieve the Amazon Connect Service Ready Partner designation," said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO. "We are committed to delivering the best technology for the best employee experiences and this certification proves that with Amazon Connect we are dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility and pace of innovation that Amazon Connect and Centrical provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Service Ready Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Centrical for Amazon Connect

Centrical for Amazon Connect is an employee performance experience solution that empowers contact centers to improve agent performance and engagement. Centrical for Amazon Connect leverages metrics from Amazon Connect, Contact Lens, and other mission-critical contact center applications to align agents to their goals and guide their success. The solution provides real-time performance feedback, personalized performance-driven microlearning, and AI-powered coaching, all in a gamified user experience that builds engagement and motivation.

Key benefits of Centrical for Amazon Connect:

Engaged, high-performing agents – Centrical provides agents a personalized and guided experience that drives the right actions and behaviors. Empower agents with transparent, personalized goals and the knowledge and skills they need to perform and grow.

Coaching with impact – The Centrical solution is powered by AI, which provides every agent with a Digital Coach that automatically steps in to provide the next best sequence of actions based on their unique strengths and performance gaps.

Empowered managers – Centrical provides a best-in-class manager experience (MX) through daily actionable insights that enable managers to coach to behaviors that are impacting agent performance. These insights drive direct action through coaching conversations and other coaching actions (sending a learning, creating a challenge), integrated quality evaluations, and deeper analytics to optimizes training, coaching, and PM programs.

About Centrical - Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.

