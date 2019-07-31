Centre for Management Technology's Recycled Packaging for Food Contact Summit Draws Brand Owners, Recyclers, Plastic Companies to Brussels
31 Jul, 2019, 11:17 BST
Key essentials at Recycled Packaging for Food Contact summit on 18-19 September, 2019 in Brussels are - EU's regulations on food grade packaging materials, challenges in using recycled plastic in food contact packaging, EU's preparedness in plastics recycling, and more.
BRUSSELS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Management Technology (CMT)-organized Brussels summit starts off with Keller & Heckman's speech on 'Making sense of current EU regulations on food grade packaging materials and need to integrate with circular economy objectives'.
Brand owner Nestle shares its 'Challenges in using recycled plastic into food', and supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners presents the 'New sustainable packaging Innovations in Waitrose', including its collaboration with CuanTec.
The summit is supported by Nextek with company's owner and founder - Prof. Dr. Edward Kosior presenting two sessions - 'Optimising rPET in packaging for food contact applications' and 'Advanced sorting technology for separation of food grade materials including developments in rPP for food contact'. Prof. Dr. Kosior also leads a Panel Discussion on 'Ensuring better enforcement & control to prevent contamination' - that includes panelists from SAFE - Safe Food Advocacy Europe and Waste Management Cos.
The issue of contamination is addressed in sessions: 'Testing of Non Intentionally Added Substances (NIAS) in Plastic Food Contact Materials (FCM)' by SGS and 'Safety assessment of not-identified substances leaching from polymers, within the research project Migratox' by OFI.
The packed program also features presentations on:
- Standard risk assessment analysis in ABA structures using recycled PET - Aliplast
- Flexible Packaging – how regulations can impact its role in the circular economy & usage in food packaging - Amcor
- Compostable film for food packaging made from waste crustacean shell - CuanTec
- Chemical recycling options including addressing purity requirements - BASF
- Developing food grade quality rHDPE from OceanBound Plastics - Envision Plastics
- UK regulatory perspective on recycled packaging/plastics for food contact - Food Standards Agency
- The recycling black plastics journey - how far have we come - Viridor Resource Management
- New fully-recyclable solutions with improved barrier properties and new functionalities from renewable sources - AIMPLAS
Viscotec hosts a Networking Reception for all participants including speakers and also joins as an exhibitor at this summit along with GREENLINE.
View event website or contact Ms. Hafizah Adam at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65-6346-9218 for more details.
