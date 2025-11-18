BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- centralwOrld joins forces with Walt Disney (Thailand) to launch 'Disney The Magical Star 2026 at centralwOrld', a grand year-end festive campaign from 14 November 2025 to 6 January 2026, transforming a space of over 3,500 square meters into the largest Disney fantasyland in Asia.

Discover seven amazing highlight zones:

centralwOrld Joins Hands with Disney to Launch ‘Disney The Magical Star 2026’, the Largest Disney Fairytale Kingdom in Asia!

Mickey & Friends in their lovely home with the first snow of the year in the heart of Bangkok.

Toy Story Zone presents the atmosphere of a magical toy land.

Zootopia Zone invites you to a simulation of a city of fun animals in a multicultural metropolis.

Stitch's Cozy Corner – Discover 'HometomyHeart The Store(y)', a hybrid exhibition and store created by Disney-loving creator: Ms. Chanisara "Oon"Wongdeeprasith from the HometomyHeart brand. All participants will be taken on a journey through the stories of the products inside Stitch's house from Lilo & Stitch.

Frozen Enchanted Arendelle – Disney's most successful franchise will bring Arendelle from Frozen to Bangkok.

Disney Princess Castle – Discover a replica of the Disney Princess Castle at Central Court, with a life-size statue of your favorite princesses, including Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, Ariel and Rapunzel, along with special photo spots. Don't miss out on genuine merchandise from leading brands.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort 20th Anniversary – Meet with the huge 5-meter inflatable Mickey and enjoy a spectacular 35-meter Magical Christmas Tree 2026, the largest Christmas tree in ASEAN.

Join in the fun activities such as Playmondo Polar Playland, a fantasy snow playground, T1 Music Box, a giant music box from Central The1 Credit Card and special performances including:

Performances from 4EVE and Billkin at the Christmas tree lighting celebration on 25 November 2025.

Enjoy the parade, Christmas carols and a mini-concert at centralwOrld New Era Countdown Music Festival 2026.

Discover a year-end gift festival with special Disney collections from over 20 leading brands.

Exclusively at centralwOrld! When spending 5,000 baht and up, get a chance to purchase a special Mickey & Friends dish set or blanket from the Disney Collection designed by June Jirapas – available at special prices.

Get ready to experience the magic of happiness and inspiration from Disney World in the heart of Bangkok at centralwOrld – The Heart of Celebration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825921/Best_Shot.jpg