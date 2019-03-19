Central Venous Catheter Market to Gain Based on Rising Adoption & Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial-Coated Catheters: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global central venous catheter market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. The central venous catheter market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising number of surgical procedures performed each year and the increasing demand for the minimally invasive surgeries across the globe. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders like atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, myocardial infraction, and cardiomyopathy and rising geriatric population are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, increasing awareness about advanced technologies, and rise in geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand for antimicrobial catheters is expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years as well. However, higher cost associated with central venous catheter and availability of alternative are major restraining factor for industry progress in the past few years. In addition, lack of availability of the product in emerging market from Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East region is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent. Yet, extensive research in the field of surgical equipment, particularly in the North America and South America region is estimated to positively affect market performance over the upcoming years.

A central venous catheter (CVC) is also identified as a central line, central venous line, or central venous access catheter. These types of catheters are placed inside large vein. Additionally, central venous catheter (CVC) are used to monitor veins in the neck such as internal jugular vein and near chest area such as subclavian vein or axillary vein. Increasing adoption of central venous catheter (CVC) to monitor medication or fluids in groin (femoral vein) and a PICC line is predicted to steer market demand in the near future. The central venous catheter market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the end-user application segment type such as ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals and specialty clinic. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is considered as one of the fastest growing segments in the central venous catheter market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

Growing popularity of central venous catheter in the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is attributed to the increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries performed each year. The hospitals segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing preference towards central venous catheter over conventional devices from healthcare professionals across the globe. The central venous catheter market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, myocardial infraction and cardiomyopathy, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the central venous catheter market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing geriatric population, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the central venous catheter market are Angio Dynamics Co., C.R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Inc., Kimal plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Vygon Ltd. Global central venous catheter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (ambulatory surgical center, hospital, etc.), by products (single lumen, double lumen, multi-lumen, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

Key Applications

Ambulatory Surgical Center



Hospital

Key Types

Single Lumen



Double Lumen



Multi-Lumen

Key Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

