Central Park Tower Becomes the Tallest Residential Building in the World

"Central Park Tower is the pinnacle of development in New York and around the world," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "We would not be able to offer this level of design, quality and service without the contributions from the world's most talented architects, engineers and designers."

Extell pioneered the development of Manhattan's Billionaire's Row with One57, the first supertall condominium on West 57th Street. With the topping out of Central Park Tower, Extell solidifies its position as the premier developer along the corridor.

Designed by top architectural firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a firm committed to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient and striking architecture. Central Park Tower's beautiful facade features combined elements of glass, satin-finished stainless steel, and light-catching vertical and horizontal details that accentuate the interplay of texture and light. At a height of 300 feet from the street, the tower cantilevers to the east, creating Central Park views for all north-facing residences.

The grand residential interiors are designed by Rottet Studio, whose projects include the St. Regis Hotel in Aspen and the Loews Regency Hotel in New York. Rottet Studio's trademark level of detail and unique custom finishes throughout Central Park Tower create a highly sophisticated environment. The 179 ultra-luxury two-to-eight-bedroom residences begin on the 32nd floor of the building and range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet.

Located within the tallest residential tower ever built will be one of the world's most exclusive private clubs, Central Park Club. The Club will offer approximately 50,000 square feet of thoroughly curated luxury amenities spread across three floors, each location providing a unique experience complemented by five-star service.

At the base of Central Park Tower, will be Nordstrom's first full-line department store. This approximately 300,000-square-foot, seven-story store represents the company's biggest statement for its brand and is the culmination of a 25-year search for the perfect site to open a New York flagship store. This is Nordstrom's largest single-project investment in its over 100-year history. The store will open to the public on October 24, 2019.

Extell is co-developing Central Park Tower with SMI USA (SMI), the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment, a leading infrastructural investment company responsible for the esteemed Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world. Lendlease, one of the world's largest property, infrastructure, development and construction management firms, served as construction manager for Central Park Tower.

First closings are slated for 2020. Pricing for current availability at Central Park Tower starts at $6.9 million. For more information or to schedule a private appointment at the sales gallery, please call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.

About Extell

Extell Development Company is a nationally acclaimed real estate developer of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties, operating primarily in Manhattan and other premier cities across the nation. In collaboration with world-class architects and design professionals, Extell creates properties distinguished by sophisticated design, gracious floor plans and first-class amenities.

Current projects include the largest condominium in Lower Manhattan, One Manhattan Square, located on the edge of the New York Harbor, offering breathtaking water and city views and over 100,000 square feet of amenities; Brooklyn Point, the tallest building in Brooklyn; The Kent at 200 East 95th Street, an Art Deco inspired building with interiors that echo the classic elegance of the Upper East Side; 1010 Park, a bespoke collection of 11 full-floor and duplex luxury condominiums; and 70 Charlton, the first luxury residential development in Hudson Square, an enclave within West SoHo. Extell has also restored and updated a number of classics in landmark neighborhoods, including the former Stanhope Hotel at 995 Fifth Avenue and The Belnord, a landmark building on the Upper West Side. For more information about Extell, please visit the company's website at www.extell.com

About Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) is dedicated to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient, and sustainable architecture. AS+GG approaches each project with an understanding that architecture has the unique power to influence civic life. The firm strives to create designs that aid society, advance modern technology, sustain the environment, and inspire those around us to improve our world. In addition to several Cultural and Mixed-use projects in the United States, AS+GG is currently designing projects for Saudi Arabia, Dubai, China, India, and Canada. The firm was founded in 2006 by partners Adrian Smith, Gordon Gill, and Robert Forest. For more information, please visit smithgill.com.

