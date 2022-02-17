Central Asia and S. Caucasus is one of only two regions to boost resilience in the last five years

Regional analysis shows that countries in Central Asia and South Caucasus have the fourth best levels of labour market resilience, demonstrating consistent improvement over the last five years. Russia tops the ranking with 59.7 score, Georgia with 59.4, and Kazakhstan with 59.3. Turkey and Armenia were ranked fourth and fifth, with GLRI scores of 58.0 and 57.2 respectively.

The Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan were ranked as the region's lowest-performing countries, recording GLRI scores of 55.7 and 50.2 respectively. With a GLRI score of 56.9, Azerbaijan has been the region's success story over the last five years. Significant improvements in the structural pillar have helped the country climb by more than 30 places in the GLRI ranking.

Nobel Prize Winner in Economics Sir Christopher Pissarides, Special Advisor & Director at Whiteshield Partners, said: "The GLRI assesses the resilience of labour markets and highlights priority areas to strengthen resilience. One notable urgency is the need for both the public and private sectors to work together in developing and implementing strategic policy reforms to address long-term impacts of any disruption in labour markets."

Fadi Farra, Founder and Partner at Whiteshield Partners, emphasized: "Crises like the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted decisive actions to reduce gaps in labor markets. Policymakers need to transform temporary or short-term fixes into structural changes as we move towards the recovery phase."

Altynay Arapova, Consultant at Whiteshield Partners, noted: "Despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has managed to emerge on the rank with its strong labour market performance."

Whiteshield Partner's GLRI is launched annually in Davos and provides a guide for the public and private sectors in developing policies to improve employment-related inclusivity and increase efforts in building a resilient labor market, particularly in unforeseen economic, social, or health-based crises.

www.whiteshieldpartners.com

Contact: Orient Planet Media Relations, media@orientplanet.com, +971 4 4562888

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1748191/Fadi_Farra.jpg

SOURCE Whiteshield Partners