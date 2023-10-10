Cendyn doubles down on the future of CRM with strategic acquisition of PUSHTech

Leading hotel tech provider takes transformative step towards a next generation CRM platform that empowers hoteliers to build stronger relationships with their guests whilst driving profitable revenue

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of PUSHTech, a pioneering force in hotel Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services and marketing automation technology. This milestone solidifies Cendyn's commitment to investing in the future of CRM by doubling down investment in innovation, customer-centric solutions, and the empowerment of hoteliers to optimize revenue streams through advanced CRM strategies.

PUSHTech is a cloud-based Customer Data Platform (CDP) and CRM platform that offers an integrated solution for the hospitality industry, excelling at marketing automation across channels, guest journey automation, and sales CRM. Built on a modern tech stack, the platform allows you to unify, segment, and take control of your databases to increase direct bookings, improve guest loyalty, and automate the guest journey using email, SMS, WhatsApp, social media and more.

In an era where cultivating guest loyalty presents an ever-increasing challenge, the acquisition of PUSHTech reinforces Cendyn's dedication to growth and advancement in the CRM landscape. This strategic move exemplifies Cendyn's commitment to equipping hoteliers with the tools to cultivate enduring relationships with their guests, ultimately driving loyalty and, in turn, profitable revenue streams.

"By seamlessly integrating PUSHTech's next-generation technology into Cendyn's portfolio, we are poised to elevate the industry's standard for hoteliers seeking to amplify their sales and marketing CRM capabilities," said Jack Blaha, CEO at Cendyn. "Our customers are centered around their guests, and our mission is to empower them to refine the guest experience through sophisticated technology and services. This acquisition doubles down on that mission, and we're thrilled to explore the boundless potential of PUSHTech to bring it to fruition."

"We are incredibly excited about joining forces with Cendyn," said Carlos Moncho, CEO at PUSHTech. "The combination of Cendyn's CRM heritage and our technology advancements put us in strong stead to drive CRM innovation for our industry. With a combined focus on driving loyalty and profitable revenue for our customers, we're excited about the opportunity this acquisition offers to our industry."

The acquisition represents a landmark moment in Cendyn's journey, marking a transformative step for the industry as Cendyn looks to provide a next generation CRM platform for the industry. Through this acquisition, Cendyn reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its mission to empower hoteliers, revolutionizing the way they connect with guests, foster loyalty, and drive profitability.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. We help hotels around the globe drive profitability and guest loyalty through an integrated technology platform that aligns revenue, eCommerce, distribution, marketing and sales teams with centralized data, applications, and analytics, so they can capture more demand and accelerate growth. With offices located across the globe, in the United States, United Kingdom, Paris, Singapore, and India, Cendyn serves tens of thousands of customers across 143 countries. To find out more, visit www.cendyn.com.

