Cendyn announces next-generation customer data platform, Starling

As a CDP, Starling integrates your systems, so they communicate with each other simultaneously, creating limitless possibilities to activate your data and provide personalization at every touchpoint of the guest's journey. Building on Cendyn's extensive library of existing data integrations, Starling's open APIs are flexible and agile, so you can easily connect any data source into the platform. Data portability ensures you can use Starling data anywhere you need it, across your entire enterprise.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this transformational platform to the hospitality industry," said Tim Sullivan, President & CEO of Cendyn. "As we continue to execute on our vision to personalize and optimize every touchpoint on the guest journey through data intelligence and automation, Starling CDP becomes the foundation of that vision, unlocking incredible value for our customers, partners, and the entire industry."

With every action taken, you have a detailed history of each data point throughout its lifetime. Starling's comprehensive audit trails provide a detailed account of your data changes, so you have complete trust in your ability to adhere to global privacy regulations.

Available to purchase in Q1 2021, contact Cendyn today to get on the highly anticipated waitlist for Starling.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With office headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, USA, and offices around the globe in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan, Cendyn proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions deliver billions of data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit cendyn.com.

Media contact:

Michael Bennett

Chief Marketing Officer

Cendyn

mbennett@cendyn.com

+1 561-419-2286

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338398/Cendyn_Starling.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514869/Cendyn_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://cendyn.com



SOURCE Cendyn