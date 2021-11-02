Cendyn and Pegasus to merge

At the heart of this merger lies Cendyn's Customer Data Platform, Starling, and Pegasus's CRS, which, combined, provides hoteliers access to a true system of record for profiles and rates for every guest. Leveraging the alignment of these key data points puts hoteliers at the forefront of personalization to enhance the direct-booking experience.

"We're incredibly excited about this combination with Pegasus. As our industry recovers from the pandemic, the merging of these companies brings scale and stability to our customers, offering hoteliers a vertically integrated technology platform that enables them to deliver on a broad range of hospitality needs," said Tim Sullivan, CEO & President at Cendyn. "A seamless integration between these solutions solidifies our commitment to personalizing and optimizing the guest journey as well as empowering hoteliers to maximize their direct booking channel."

"At Pegasus, we strived to empower hoteliers to provide their guests with the best direct booking channel experience, while ensuring comprehensive distribution of inventory. The combination of Cendyn and Pegasus takes this to the next level enabling unprecedented personalization of the guest experience, not just during the search and book phase but throughout the customer lifecycle too," said Gautam Lulla, CEO at Pegasus. "Above all else, we'll see longer-lasting and more profitable relationships between hoteliers and their guests."

"The combination of these companies, and their solutions, allows hoteliers to take back control of their direct-booking channels post-pandemic. Additionally, it enables them to put their revenue needs first, and drive demand when they need it most," said Ankur Randev, Chief Commercial Officer at Highgate.

This merger follows the Cendyn and Rainmaker merger in 2019 and, most recently, the Cendyn and NextGuest merger in 2021. In 2019, Travel Tripper and Pegasus merged. Bringing together these enterprise software solutions in the industry has allowed Cendyn to spearhead global growth and optimize its offering for hoteliers as the preferred vendor for those looking to deliver revenue growth at scale.

The financial details of the merger were not disclosed. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With office headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, USA, and offices around the globe in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan, Cendyn proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions deliver billions of data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit cendyn.com.

Pegasus combines high-tech innovation with high-touch service to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategy than ever before. Following their merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus enables hoteliers to better connect with their guests through an innovative and flexible platform of Reservations, E-commerce, Global Sales, and Business Intelligence solutions that help hotels drive demand and increase revenue and profitability, including the Pegasus CRS, named Best CRS 2020 by Hotel Tech Report. With more than 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels across 120 countries from eight offices worldwide in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.pegs.com.

