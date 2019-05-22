CEM Corporation Launches New Disruptive Technology for Transforming and Simplifying Microwave Digestion

"CEM was the first company to commercialize microwave digestion systems over 35 years ago and we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of this technology to better meet the needs of our global customers. This new technology will revolutionize microwave digestion throughout the world," commented to Michael J. Collins, President & CEO of CEM Corporation. "It dramatically simplifies the process by eliminating sample transfer and vessel cleaning. It also replaces the older technology for disposable vessels, which requires high pressure to eliminate cross contamination and typically has limited throughput of 5 samples with a cycle time of 1 ½ hours. This new technology utilizing a unique dual venting and resealing capability eliminates any possibility of cross contamination at moderate pressures and provides throughput of 24 samples in a total cycle time of less than 1 hour."

This new simplified process is expected to dramatically expand the use of microwave digestion for elemental analysis. These disposable vessels will allow block digestion customers to adopt microwave technology for sample preparation. This will reduce the digestion times from 3-4 hours to less than 1 hour with comparable throughput.

CEM Corporation, a private company based in Matthews, North Carolina, is a leading provider of laboratory instrumentation. The Company has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, as well as a global network of distributors. CEM designs and manufactures systems for life sciences, analytical laboratories, and processing plants worldwide.

